Sports

Manchester City And Bayern Linked With Kovasic

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Mateo Kovacic is approaching the final 12 months of his contract with Chelsea FC, and his failure to put pen to paper on a new deal has led to suggestions he could seek an exit.

The city could be in the market for midfield reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window, with club captain Ilkay Gundogan rumoured to be weighing up a contract offer from Barcelona.

Kovacic has also been linked with a reunion with former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, who has endured a troubled start to life at Bayern since replacing Julian Nagelsmann last month.

The 28-year-old has been regular under three different coaches during a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, and he remains content in west London.

Speaking to the club’s media channels, Kovacic said: “I have been here five years already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all my clubs.

“I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like in Italy or Spain! But London is amazing.

“I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here.”

Kovacic started three of Chelsea’s four games since Frank Lampard returned to the club as caretaker manager earlier this month, including a leg defeat against his former club Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
Sports

Copa America: Messi reacts as Argentina qualify for final, to face Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has paid tribute to God as they defeated Colombia 3-2 on penalties in the early hours of Wednesday to qualify for the Copa America final. Lautaro Martinez scored in the first half for Argentina, but Colombia equalized through Luis Diaz in the second half. The encounter eventually ended 1-1 after […]
Sports

Djokovic zooms into Olympics semis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a ‘Golden Slam’ after ruthlessly ending the dreams of home hope Kei Nishikori to cruise into the Olympic semi-finals.   The world number one, bidding to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold in the same year, breezed through 6-2 6-0. […]
Sports

Berlin go second in Bundesliga after beating Bremen

Posted on Author Reporter

      Union Berlin have cut Bayern Munich’s lead on top of the table to three points after a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Bremen on Wednesday. Werder, who were thrashed 7-1 by Cologne on Saturday, scored after 13 minutes through Amos Pieper but the defender turned villan just four minutes later when his poor […]

Leave a Comment