Manchester City Ready To Offload Kelvin Philips

Liverpool are set to make a move for Manchester City to flop Kalvin Phillips in the summer. Philips was a consistent performer at Leeds United, before making the move to Manchester City, with everyone involved believing he would become world-class at City knowing his potential.

Phillips, 27, joined the Premier League champions from Leeds last summer in a £45million move but has struggled to make an impact under Pep Guardiola.

And with the Reds seemingly being priced out of a move for Jude Bellingham in the coming months, Jurgen Klopp may look to the England midfielder as an alternative.

Reports suggest that the Anfield boss is desperate to rebuild his squad for the 2023-24 campaign and the 26-cap international would bring some much-needed stability to the Reds’ engine room.

With just seven league appearances this season, Phillips is said to be keen on a fresh start this summer after being frozen out of the squad by Guardiola after the World Cup.

Injuries and a lack of match fitness have not helped the midfielder’s case at the Etihad the Yorkshireman underwent shoulder surgery back in September which kept him out until the tournament in Qatar.

But with City almost certain to be in the running to sign Bellingham among other stars during the transfer window, Phillips’ departure may be best for all parties.