Manchester City to offer Messi £450m deal

Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay Barcelona forward Lionel Messi a contract worth £450m.

 

Having expressed a desire to leave Camp Nou later in the summer transfer window, it has been suggested that Messi favours a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

 

Much could depend on whether City are prepared to pay an astronomical fee for the 33-year old, which could be anything above £200m. However, according to Sport, club officials are happy to hand the superstar a deal valued in the region of £450m across five years.

 

The report claims that the Argentine would remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 before moving to New York City FC. Messi would allegedly receive a bonus of £225m – half of the proposal contract – when signing for the MLS outfit.

