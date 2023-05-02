Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Tammy Abraham

Nemanja Matic has backed fellow team mate Tammy Abraham for Manchester United Transfer, but Jose Mourinho would be reluctant to let his first choice striker leave.

The 25-year-old has struggled to replicate the form from his debut campaign in Serie A when he bagged 24 goals in all competitions, finding the net on just nine occasions in 46 games this season.

According to Gazzetta dello sport, United scouts were keeping tabs on the striker as he bagged an important late goal in the 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Saturday.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause that allows them to re-sign Abraham for £68million this summer after selling him for exactly half that fee two years ago. However, the Blues are not expected to take up that option with other targets on their shortlist.

That could give the Red Devils a free run at trying to capture Abraham this summer and Matic has given his verdict on the England international if he decides to head to Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic a former United player and current teammate has said he believes in Tammy Abraham.

He said, “He’s a young player who is still improving”.

“He’s not scoring like he did last season, but everything can change in the last month.”

“Now we have the most important games of the season and he just needs to believe, continue to work, and the goals will come.”