Manchester United Preparing Offer For Harry Kane

Manchester United have reportedly made their first approach to Tottenham for Harry Kane as they set their sights on signing the striker this summer.

Man United are desperate to bolster their attack ahead of next season after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November and have identified Kane as one of their key targets.

Meanwhile, rumours are suggesting that Kane is prepared to leave Tottenham because he wants to play in the champions league and also have a trophy to his name before he retires.

They are aware that negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy are likely to be tricky and have made an early approach to gauge his position on potentially selling Kane, according to The Telegraph.

Kane has just one year remaining on his Spurs contract and it is understood that he is unlikely to extend his deal at the end of the season considering Tottenham’s current struggles.

Levy previously turned downed multiple offers from Manchester City for Kane in 2021, and he is expected to demand a substantial fee to even contemplate letting Kane leave this time around.

Insiders are reporting that Daniel Levy will Demand upwards of 100 million pounds.