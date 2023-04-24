Sports

Manchester United Preparing Offer For Harry Kane

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Manchester United have reportedly made their first approach to Tottenham for Harry Kane as they set their sights on signing the striker this summer.

Man United are desperate to bolster their attack ahead of next season after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November and have identified Kane as one of their key targets.

Meanwhile, rumours are suggesting that Kane is prepared to leave Tottenham because he wants to play in the champions league and also have a trophy to his name before he retires.

They are aware that negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy are likely to be tricky and have made an early approach to gauge his position on potentially selling Kane, according to The Telegraph.

Kane has just one year remaining on his Spurs contract and it is understood that he is unlikely to extend his deal at the end of the season considering Tottenham’s current struggles.

Levy previously turned downed multiple offers from Manchester City for Kane in 2021, and he is expected to demand a substantial fee to even contemplate letting Kane leave this time around.

Insiders are reporting that Daniel Levy will Demand upwards of 100 million pounds.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: West Ham end Everton’s unbeaten home run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Angelo Ogbonna headed a second-half winner to give West Ham United a hard-fought victory at Everton. In a game of few clear-cut chances, defender Ogbonna netted the only goal in the 74th minute, rising inside the six-yard box to flick home Jarrod Bowen’s corner. The Hammers dominated the first half but lacked incisiveness in […]
Sports

Investment in youth football will reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory – Ogbodo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The CEO of Ogbodo UK Sport Ltd, Kingsley Ogbodo, has said for the country to reclaim her lost glory in football, there is need to invest more in the development of the youths. Ogbodo, a former player himself said it is high time the league organisers and the Nigeria Football Federation invest in the youth […]
Sports

I Left Track And Field For Over Four Years To Concentrate On My Family – Ogunmakinju

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Olympian, Omolara Omotosho Ogunmakinju, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Asaba, said she hopes to be at the next World Championships as she is already getting set to hit her mark. Excerpts… How do you feel about this year’s National Sports Festival? Glory be to God for making me one of the athletes that […]

Leave a Comment