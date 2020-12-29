Sports

Manchester Utd want to extend Cavani’s contract

Manchester United are already looking to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Uruguay striker, 33, joined on a one-year deal in October, with the option of a further year.

He has started only one Premier League game but has scored three goals in eight games and came off the bench to create Bruno Fernandes’ goal at Leicester on Saturday.

Solskjaer said he expects a new deal to be agreed.
“Edinson has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else,” said Solskjaer. “He has made a great impact and I trust him.”

Solskjaer said he sees the former Paris St-Germain and Napoli forward as more than just an impact substitute.

“He is definitely a starter,” said the Norwegian.
“You don’t classify a player of that quality as anything else. I trust him and he will probably start more games than he won’t.”

 

Cavani’s introduction was delayed as he had so self-isolate for a fortnight after arriving from France. He then had to build up match fitness after leaving PSG at the end of June.

 

Minor injuries have also ruled him out for short periods but, when he has played, he has shown moments of quality that are befitting of his status as one of the best strikers in the world.

 

Evidently, confidence is not a problem either.

 

While another South American, Antonio Valencia, once handed back the number seven shirt at Old Trafford because of the weight of history attached to it, Cavani actively asked for the number which has been worn by iconic club figures such as George Best, Bryan Robson, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was the first thing he asked me, if he could wear the number seven,” said Solskjaer.

 

“Obviously we are talking about the history of the shirt but when you think of his career, the experience he has had and his personality from the chat I had with him and when I watched him before, it wasn’t in doubt that he could handle it.”

