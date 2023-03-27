Mandate Market To Reopen For Full Trading Activities Tuesday

The Mandate market in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, which was temporarily closed on Saturday by the state government following a clash between the security agents and some traders in the market over a misunderstanding on the alleged arrest of some Hausa traders would commence full trading activities on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the state government had on Saturday announced the temporary closure of the market following a clash between Security agents and some traders which left scores of people

injured.

The government in a statement issued by Mallam Ibrahim Akaje, Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology on Monday evening said the market would be reopened on Monday from 8 a.m.

It was gathered that the government had given the traders new regulations on operations in the market.

“The major trading center reopened in principle with some preliminaries to make it more conducive for commercial activities while the state government officials and marketers carried out comprehensive cleaning of the premises to make it cleaner and safer.

“Full trading activities will resume in the market tomorrow (Tuesday) morning”, the statement said.

Top government officials led by the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Business Hon. Babatunde AbdulKareem Paku and Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology Hon. Ibrahim Akaje addressed the stakeholders and traders in the market on the new regulations in place to ensure peace and harmony.

