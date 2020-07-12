Business

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida’s Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) welcomed a limited number of guests to its two most popular parks at the sprawling Orlando complex, the world’s most-visited theme park resort, with a host of safety measures designed to reassure visitors and reduce the chances of catching the sometimes deadly virus, reports Reuters.
Executives felt confident they had a responsible plan for reopening in phases during the pandemic, said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division.
“This is the new world that we’re operating in, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” D’Amaro said in an interview on Saturday after he greeted guests and workers at the park.
Disney’s reopening of parks in Asia helped provide assurance about moving ahead in Florida, he added. Disneyland Shanghai opened in May, followed by the Disneyland parks in Hongkong and Tokyo in June and July, respectively.
“I feel really good about our environment,” D’Amaro said. “We’re taking this seriously.”
Disney did not say how many people entered Walt Disney World on Saturday, but D’Amaro said he saw “really good demand” for reservations in the short term and into 2021.
At the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, the two parks that reopened Saturday, guests and employees wore face masks, underwent temperature screenings and were told to social distance everywhere from streets to rides. Plexiglass separated rows in lines, and ground markings indicated where people should stand.
Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the two other Walt Disney World parks, are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.
The resort suspended parades, fireworks and other activities that draw crowds, as well as up-close encounters with Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other characters. Instead, characters appeared on floats or on horseback.

‘SO HAPPY TO BE BACK’

Some pictures online showed people close together waiting to get in. Disney employees, called cast members, began enforcing distancing requirements after about 30 minutes, Carlye Wisel, a journalist who writes about theme parks, said on Twitter.
Other videos showed people inside staying apart, cheering, taking selfies and enjoying the park without long lines. “I’m so happy to be back!” a fan who calls herself That Crazy Disney Lady said in a video posted on YouTube.
Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 infections. Over the past two weeks, the state reported 109,000 new coronavirus cases, more than any other U.S. state.
Still, many Disney fans and workers were eager for Disney World to open its gates. The resort employs 77,000 people.
Disney said it had trained employees to nudge guests who become lax about the rules. Plentiful signs and audio announcements every 10 minutes reminded visitors of the new measures.
“There is a shared responsibility here so guests are going to have to do their part,” D’Amaro said.
Coronavirus shutdowns have devastated Disney’s film, TV and theme park businesses. Having guests back at Walt Disney World is key to the company’s financial recovery. About 75% of the parks unit’s operating income comes from Orlando, Imperial Capital analyst David Miller estimates.
Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, approved Disney World’s reopening plans in late May, before the current surge.
About 750 stage performers were absent because of a dispute over coronavirus testing. The Actors Equity union wants Disney to provide regular testing of members who must perform without masks.
Disney has said it is following health experts’ recommendations to focus on other safeguards. If employees seek tests on their own, Disney’s health insurance will cover it, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Seven other unions reached agreement with Disney on conditions for returning to work.
Shanghai Disneyland has increased capacity from its original limit of 20%, or about 16,000 people a day, when it re-opened in May. Guest surveys showed “exceptionally strong” satisfaction with the Shanghai experience and the safety measures, D’Amaro said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Yam farmers bemoan excessive heat on seedlings

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Barely one week ago the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, assured Nigerian farmers of the Federal Government’s plan to end post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities in the country. However, Plateau State farmers have raised the alarm over excessive heat that is destroying their seedlings for the planting season. Taiwo Hassan reports Last week […]
Business Top Stories

AfDB: Coronavirus crisis may push 49.2m more Africans into poverty

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa

…says 30m jobs may be lost The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic could push as many as 49.2million more people on the African continent into extreme poverty in 2021 and as many as 30 million jobs may be lost to the crisis, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has said. The bank made the prediction in its latest […]
Business

Shell completes 20km gas pipeline to Aba industrial zones

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

S hell Nigeria Gas (SNG) said at the weekend that it had completed the final phase of its 20km domestic gas pipeline expansion project in Abia State, connecting Agbor Hill, Osisioma and Araria industrial zones.     The project, the company said in a statement, had also enabled the supply of pipeline gas to Ariaria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: