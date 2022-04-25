Sports

Mandela, Chukwueke, Atebe shine at Ikoyi Club Junior Tennis meet

The 2022 Ikoyi Club Easter Tennis Clinic and Tournament was concluded on a colourful note over the weekend with Damisa Mandela, Chinyere Chukwueke and Runo Atebe among the winners in various categories.

 

The week-long clinic which featured over 100 kids was rounded off with a tournament on Saturday as Runo Atebe won the 5-7 years old class at the expense of Dade Gbadegeshin while Tesese Ahenjir defeated Adriana Nwachukwu to win the girl’s title.

Chinyere Chukwueke showed class by beating Oluwadara Gbadegeshin to retain her title in the 11-13 years category just as Damisa Mandela ruled in the girl’s 14-16 class.

 

Suntar Ahenjir won the girl’s 8-10 class at the expense of Ayomipo Ayorinde while Khalid Muhammed edged Oreva Atebe for the boy’s 8-10 title. Mayowa Orungbeja outlasts Kobi Ajene for the boy’s 11-13 class just as Lamar Baba-Eko topped the boy’s 14-16 class by beating Amar Gafar. An exhibition match between Mandela and Ahenjir – both adjudged among the star prospects – was won by the former 3-2.

 

Tennis Section chairman, Akeem Mustafa, commended the kids for their sportsmanship conduct.

 

He stated that the prospect exhibited by the kids has now strengthened Ikoyi Club Tennis Section’s desire to develop Nigerian tennis at a higher pace.

 

