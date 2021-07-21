News

Mandela Day: MINILS feeds, educates 35 students

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi On Comment(0)

The Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS) on Sunday fed 35 students of Olunlade Senior Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, to mark the 2021 Nelson Mandela Day. The institute also educated the students on the importance of celebrating the life and times of the late South African president. Speaking at the event, the Director General of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, said the institute was inspired to join the progressive world to feed and educate 35 students as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“In doing so MINILS wishes to complement the globally acknowledged social protection measures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in feed-ing Nigerian children and protecting schools against banditry and reactionary ideology against education,” he stated. Aremu said Nelson Mandela International Day is meant to honour the great legacy of Mandela and his values through community services and volunteering.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria to receive additional 1.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccines – Minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria is expected to receive an initial 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the Vaccines Global Assess Facility, COVAX, by the end of February. Nigeria has been allocated an additional 1.4 million doses of the approved Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, health minister Osagie Ehanire said on Monday. Nigeria is expected to […]
News Top Stories

Babies can develop Type 1 diabetes in the womb

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have found that Type 1 diabetes may develop when babies are still in the womb. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Diabetologia’. Medical experts said the breakthrough has raised hope that scientists could find new treatments for type 1 diabetes. Previously, experts thought […]
News Top Stories

Interventions: CBN unveils plans for non-interest facility

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…targets N432bn for 2020 wet season 1.1m farmers to benefit from funds The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hinted of plans to release a framework for the integration of non-interest window in all its intervention programmes, including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and Micro, Small […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica