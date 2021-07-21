Mandela Day: MINILS feeds, educates 35 students

The Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS) on Sunday fed 35 students of Olunlade Senior Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, to mark the 2021 Nelson Mandela Day. The institute also educated the students on the importance of celebrating the life and times of the late South African president. Speaking at the event, the Director General of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, said the institute was inspired to join the progressive world to feed and educate 35 students as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“In doing so MINILS wishes to complement the globally acknowledged social protection measures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in feed-ing Nigerian children and protecting schools against banditry and reactionary ideology against education,” he stated. Aremu said Nelson Mandela International Day is meant to honour the great legacy of Mandela and his values through community services and volunteering.

