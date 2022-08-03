Sports

Mane ‘brings own lederhosen’ to Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Star Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has wasted no time fitting in with his new teammates, revealing he brought his own lederhosen with him to the Bavarian capital this summer.

Speaking with Bayern Munich’s Member magazine 51 in an interview published Tuesday, Mane said he had held onto a pair of traditional leather trousers given to him in his time at Red Bull Salzburg in the hope of one day wearing them at Munich’s famous Oktoberfest.

“Unfortunately not yet, but I’m really looking forward to it,” Mane said when asked if he had ever made an appearance at the 222-year old festival.

“I even have lederhosen at home from my time in Salzburg. I kept them because I always liked wearing them and I’m generally very interested in other cultures.

“I’ve actually been to the city (Munich) several times, with friends. And once we were at the Allianz Arena, at a Champions League game against Arsenal. At that time, I simply couldn’t imagine playing there myself one day.”

Mane, 30, will not only feature front and centre when Bayern Munich make their annual pilgrimage to the festival this September, but he has already shown how crucial he will be to the German record champions’ on-field plans in 2022-23.

Mane scored a goal in Bayern’s 5-3 Super Cup win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, his first competitive outing for the club.

His arrival in Munich has helped assuage the fears of Bayern fans worried about the departure of Robert Lewandowski as the club pushes for a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga title.

The two-time African Player of the Year sent out a stark warning after the game, saying Bayern “can do better” despite lifting their tenth Super Cup trophy.

“It’s only the beginning of the season. We still have time to work towards perfection.”

The Senegalese scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for Liverpool, where he won several trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

His knack for scoring crucial goals in big games –- including a stunning swivel kick past Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to help see Liverpool past Bayern in 2019 -– will come in handy as Munich look to replace Lewandowski’s stellar output in front of goal.

The Pole scored 344 in 375 games over eight seasons for Bayern, although Munich believe Lewandowski’s departure could be a blessing in disguise.

‘MIA SAN MIA’

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said this year’s Bayern were “a little harder to work out” than previous incarnations, while CEO Oliver Kahn said Mane’s arrival made the club less predictable.

“You could see how many opportunities we had – (and) how surprising we can be.”

Mane leant heavily on the advice of former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, his teammate at Liverpool, when deciding to make the move to the Bundesliga.

“Before my transfer, I spoke with Thiago. He told me everything about the team and the city. Everyone knows Bayern’s identity.

“For me, this ‘Mia san mia’ (Bayern Munich’s motto ‘we are who we are’) means that the team always comes first. It’s the togetherness that counts, not the individual. That’s what makes FC Bayern so special.”

Not only has Mane brought with him blistering pace, a constant goal threat and experience at the game’s highest levels, but Bayern’s new number 17 has swelled Munich’s supporter ranks by around 17 million.

“My country is made up of 17 million football mad people and they’re all Bayern fans now,” Mane said.

“I think you’ll see a lot of Senegal flags in the Allianz Arena this season.”

Bayern Munich kick off the 60th Bundesliga season on Friday night away at Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Australian Open: Barty wins, Azarenka, Sakkari lose

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

World number one Ashleigh Barty’s quest to become the Australian Open’s first home champion in 44 years continued with a victory over Amanda Anisimova. Barty, 25, has still not dropped a set in Melbourne this fortnight after a 6-4 6-3 win over Anisimova, who previously beat defending champion Naomi Osaka.   Barty will play another […]
Sports

Football rallies around Ronaldo after death of baby son

Posted on Author Reporter

  The football world rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday after they announced that their newborn son had died. The 37-year-old Manchester United forward had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple was expecting twins. In a post released on Monday on the Portuguese international’s Twitter […]
Sports

Serie A: Juve slump to shock Empoli defeat after Ronaldo exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus were stunned by promoted Empoli in their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, a 1-0 home defeat in Serie A leaving the ‘Old Lady’ looking toothless while Ciro Immobile hit a hat-trick for Lazio in a 6-1 thrashing of Spezia. The Turin giants would have been confident of their chances against their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica