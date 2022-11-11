Sports

Mane named in Senegal squad for World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification for his country this year, suffered an injury to his right fibula in Bayern’s 6-1 win against Werder Bremen and misses this weekend’s clash against Schalke 04.

But coach Aliou Cisse included the team’s talisman when he named his 26-man squad at a news conference in Dakar on Friday, saying he was confident Mane could recover in time to play at the tournament.

He said Senegal had sent the Senegalese federation’s doctor to examine Mane on Thursday and had been told he would not require surgery.

“That’s very good news and we now have the chance to try and get him fit for the tournament. We now have two weeks to observe and see how the injury reacts to treatment,” Cisse said.

“I prefer to keep him in the squad because he is such an important part of us.”

The coach used the example of Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, who had been injured going into January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, but was included in the squad and recovered after the first round to contribute to Senegal’s success in the tournament.

“We will do all in our power to ensure we can recover Mane in time to play,” Cisse added.

Cisse kept faith with the majority of the squad that won the Cup of Nations in Cameroon but did include Monaco defender Ismail Jakobs and strikers Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) and Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), who earned their first caps after World Cup qualification was secured in March.

“The players chosen correspond with our vision and philosophy. They are competitors of a high level,” said Cisse, who had his contract as coach extended by a further two years on Thursday.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

Midfielders: Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamdou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries
Sports

MFM’ll sustain sports involvement – Olukoya

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has pledged to continue his youth empowerment programme through sports.   The popular clergy pointed at the mind blowing testimonies from running a football club, MFM Football Club Banyana Banyana will be forced to soldier on without a number of players after positive […]
Sports

Europa League: Man United survive Copenhagen scare to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Lukaku sets record in Inter win Manchester United needed an extra-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes to finally see off a spirited FC Copenhagen and set up a potential Europa League semi-final against Wolves. United were poor for much of the first half in the heat of Cologne but still had a penalty overturned and […]
Sports

Bauchi SWAN to gov: Appoint a competent sports commissioner

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi

The Executive Committee, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bauchi State Chapter has called on the Governor Bala Mohammed to beam his searchlight on finding and appointing a competent and seasoned sports administrator as the State’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development.   According to a press release signed and made available to newsmen by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica