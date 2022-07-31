Reporter

Sports

CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup draws hold Friday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Confederationof AfricaFootball, drawsfor the preliminary rounds of the 2021/2022 Champions League and Confederation Cup will hold on Friday, August 13, 2021. CAF in a statement on its website said the draws will hold at its headquarters in Egypt’s capital, Cairo. “With the new interclub-season approaching, CAF will organise on Friday 13 August 2021 the draw […]
Sports

PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned as players walk off amid racism allegations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain’s game against Istanbul Basaksehir will resume on Wednesday after it was abandoned on Tuesday with a match official accused of using a racist term towards one of the away side’s backroom staff. Istanbul allege fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used the language towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo. Former Cameroon international Webo was […]
Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Ogunsakin, Mubarak, Yakubu breeze into finals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s brightest future tennis stars, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak put up some very commanding performance in their semifinal matches to reach the finals of the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Ogunsakin, the top seed in the boys 14s, dismissed Kehinde Lawal from Lagos with consistent and well […]

