MANEG elects George as first female chairman

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has made history when the body elected Mrs. Soromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, as its first female Chairman in 32 years, at its annual general meeting (AGM) that took place in Lagos recently. In a press statement issued by Mr. Benedict Obhiosa, Executive Secretary, MANEG, and made available to New Telegraph in Lagos recently, MANEG stated that Mrs. George succeeded Chief Ede Dafinone, who completed his tenure of two terms. Also, on the new EXCO of MANEG are; Mrs. Odiri Erewa- Meggison (BATN), and Dr. Frederick Mordi of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, who are Vice Chairman I and II, respectively. Some of the other members of the EXCO include, Mr. Rotimi Odusola of Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Halilu Abdullahi of Gongoni Company, Mr. Okhai Ehimigbai of Aarti Steel, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha of Indorama Group, Mr. Stephen Usih of Rubber Estates, Mr. Ridwan Sorunke, of Procter and Gamble, Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci of Beta Glass, Mr. Duro Kuteyi of Spectra Industries, and Mr. Chika Madubuko of CWAY Foods.

