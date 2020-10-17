Man employs son as security guard in his company

A Nigerian father, Mr. Felix Obazee, who is the CEO of Fionet Security Services, has revealed how he made his son work in his company, to give him a better parental training.

Sharing their story on LinkedIn, the Nigerian father posted photos of his child, Uyiogosa dressed in the company’s security uniform.

He asked people if they would choose to teach their children their business or shield them with the flimsy talk that they do not want them to suffer. Felix thanked God for His grace in bringing up responsible children, people that would become leaders of their generation.

His post on the platform received numerous reactions as many commended his parenting style and how his story inspired them. One LinkedIn user, Bala wrote; “Felix, you are my most envied parent today and will be for a long time.

But credit must also go to Uyi (who deserves and lives his name ‘Praise’) for submitting to your guidance. It is not easy these days to convince adult elite children to discipline methods like these….” Another, Kelechi Uchenna said: “My opinion, I would introduce my children to my business and let them know that they are welcome to join the business if they are interested.

They can be executive directors or non executive directors( owners) depending on their choice…” Dotun Jegede said: “My daughter is 10, she helps me document my consultancy income at home. She helps input data and collate client database. On this very Satuday, we both went out inside the estate to

