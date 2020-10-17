Arts & Entertainments

Man employs son as security guard in his company

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A Nigerian father, Mr. Felix Obazee, who is the CEO of Fionet Security Services, has revealed how he made his son work in his company, to give him a better parental training.

 

Sharing their story on LinkedIn, the Nigerian father posted photos of his child, Uyiogosa dressed in the company’s security uniform.

 

He asked people if they would choose to teach their children their business or shield them with the flimsy talk that they do not want them to suffer. Felix thanked God for His grace in bringing up responsible children, people that would become leaders of their generation.

 

His post on the platform received numerous reactions as many commended his parenting style and how his story inspired them. One LinkedIn user, Bala wrote; “Felix, you are my most envied parent today and will be for a long time.

 

But credit must also go to Uyi (who deserves and lives his name ‘Praise’) for submitting to your guidance. It is not easy these days to convince adult elite children to discipline methods like these….” Another, Kelechi Uchenna said: “My opinion, I would introduce my children to my business and let them know that they are welcome to join the business if they are interested.

 

They can be executive directors or non executive directors( owners) depending on their choice…” Dotun Jegede said: “My daughter is 10, she helps me document my consultancy income at home. She helps input data and collate client database. On this very Satuday, we both went out inside the estate to

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Mo Abudu tackles human trafficking with Òlòtūré

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Netflix launches a series of Nigerian productions to audiences worldwide. One of them is ‘Òlòturé’, a powerful art-nouveau-style movie centred around human trafficking in Nigeria. Set in Lagos, ‘Òlòturé’ is the story of a young, naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. Unused to this brutal environment, crawling […]
Arts & Entertainments

Exploring the Yoruba concept of Ori

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Book title: Ori: Yoruba Personality Guide Author: Raymond Ogunade, Ph.D Reviewer: Abdulgaffar Olawale Arikewuyo (Ph.D.) olawale7@yahoo.com     The book Ori: Yoruba Personality Guide, takes a systematic and in-depth insight into the concept of Ori.   This review, therefore, breaks down the different chapters of the book and how the author discusses the various interesting […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: I’ve stopped kissing, playing romantic scenes –Faithia Balogun

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun said she has been rejecting jobs in the industry due to the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic. As a matter of fact, she revealed that she has stopped acting romantic scenes or kissing anyone on set. Speaking with TVC presenters during an online entertainment programme, the mother of two who has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: