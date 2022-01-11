Sports

Mane’s late goal gives Senegal win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Sadio Mane penalty seven minutes into added time enabled lacklustre Senegal to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener. Defeat was harsh on Zimbabwe, who made one of the tournament favourites look distinctly ordinary in Bafoussam. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Kelvin Madzongwe was adjudged to have handled as he turned his back on a strike from Pape Gueye. Liverpool forward Mane rifled home to give Senegal the perfect start. Featuring a side shorn of several players, including captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, because of Covid, the Senegalese had earlier missed a host of chances. The best fell to midfielder Gana Gueye shortly before half-time but the Paris St-Germain star could not control an easy pass from Mane with the goal beckoning. Mane himself had been denied earlier in the half when shooting straight at impressive Zimbabwe goalkeeper Petros Mhari after wriggling into space in the box. Senegal came into this tournament seeking a first Nations Cup crown after losing the 2019 final to Algeria, but were far from their best after only being able to name 17 players, out of a squad of 28, through a mix of Covid cases and injuries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen can rule the world soon, says Rohr

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has tipped Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, to become the best striker in the world with a bit of hardwork. Speaking in an interview with Italy news outlet, Tuttomercato, the German tactician described Osimhen as one of the best strikers currently in Europe.   The coach said the former Lille of […]
Sports

YSFON commends Gov Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for his unrelenting efforts in grassroots sports development in the country as well as his continuous sponsorship of the annual Ramat Cup.   In a statement by the national secretariat of the foremost grassroots sports development body, it stated that […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympic Games: How Nigeria can win 5 medals in athletics, by Bambo Akanni

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Bambo Akanni, The Chief Executive Officer of one of the indigenous Track and Field clubs in the country, Making of Champions, has outlined ways Team Nigeria can win five medals at the fastapproaching Tokyo Olympic Games. The Games earlier scheduled for 2020 was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and is expected to take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica