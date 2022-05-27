News Top Stories

Manifesto Review: Yahaya Bello leads top 10 presidential aspirants in Channels TV’s rating

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the two major political parties get ready for their presidential primaries at the end of this month, a detailed analysis by Channels TV on the manifestos of top contenders across the two parties has thrown up Governor Yahaya Bello as the aspirant with the most feasible roadmap. In the rating done by popular Channels TV Data Analyst, Babajide Ogunsanwo, on the TV station’s Politics Today programme, Bello led others in the area of Equity and Accountability, Wealth Creation/Management, Education, Security, Power and Industrialization.

The TV station recorded a tie for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Others whose manifestos were reviewed include APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Others are former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Minister of Science and Tech, Ogbonaya Onu. Tambuwal, Fayemi, Obi and Tinubu tied second in the rating; Wike, third; Onu and Atiku tied fourth, among others.

Meanwhile, in another detailed analysis of the manifestos of just the APC contenders by Channels TV on Thursday, Bello still led other aspirants. There was however still a tie between him and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Fayemi came second, Tinubu and Onu, third; Ameachi, fourth, among others. Bello has presented his manifesto widely to the public through various media platforms and made same available to party stakeholders. His 16-point roadmap for his Hope ’23 Presidential Campaign, tagged ‘The Roadmap’, spells out details of proposed activities in key sectors, including security, agriculture, education, and power among others. Director-General of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Council, Hafsat Abiola-Costello had said that no candidate was better positioned for the 2023 Presidency than Governor Bello, a leading aspirant in the race.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 gen poll: Diaspora youth council blasts Buhari’s administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

.Begs PDP to save nation from another experimental calamity .Backs Wike’s for president Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group, Diaspora Council of Nigerian Youths, DCNY, based in United States of America, has described the President Muhammedu Buhari-led administration in eight years as a “monumental failure,” urging Nigerians to reject any presidential candidate supporting […]
News

DSS releases 8 of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

*Lawyers moves to secure release of remaining 4 The Department of State Services (DSS) has released eight out of the 12 associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, detained by the agency since July 1. Counsel to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who announced their release at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said out […]
News

Firms to spend N3.7bn on Oguta Port

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

About N3.7 billion is to be invested in the Oguta Lake Port in Imo State by five companies doing business in the South-East geo-political zone. A breakdown of the sum indicates that N2 billion would be used to revive non-functional companies that would be relying on the Oguta Port which would serve as a haulage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica