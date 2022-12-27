‘Manipulating 2023 election may spell doom for Nigeria’

A religious group, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, has warned electorate and politicians against vote buying and manipulation of the 2023 general election, insisting that this may spell doom for the country.

The Amir of Ahmadiyya Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye Folorunso, gave the warning yesterday at the 2022 Jalsa Salana and 68th annual national conference of the movement, held at the Jamia Ahmadiyya ground in Ilaro, Ogun State.

The three-day event under the guidance of the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Hazrat, Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih, chaired by the Amir, was attended by over 70,000 members of the movement across the world.

The Amir pledged the commitment of the group to peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

Folorunso cautioned politicians against manipulation of the elections, saying that; “If you keep on manipulating things, it will not be good and you don’t manipulate at one time and drop the manipulation at another time.”

He called on Nigerians to pray for peaceful and violent-free elections.

