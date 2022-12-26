Manipulation of 2023 election may spell doom for Nigeria – Ahmadiyya warns 

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria has warned electorate and politicians against vote buying and manipulation of the 2023 general elections, insisting that this may spell doom for Nigeria.

The Amir of Ahmadiyya Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye Folorunso gave the warning Monday at the 2022 Jalsa Salana and 68th Annual national conference of the movement, held at the Jamia Ahmadiyya ground in Ilaro, Ogun State.

The three-day event under the guidance of the World head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Hazrat, Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V chaired by the Amir was attended by over 70,000 members of the movement across the world.

The Amir pledged the commitment of the entire members of Ahmadiyya to peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

