Manipulation of 2023 polls may spell doom for Nigeria – Ahmadiyya

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria has warned the electorate and politicians against vote-buying and manipulation of the 2023 general election, insisting that this may spell doom for Nigeria. The Amir of Ahmadiyya Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye Folorunso, gave the warning yesterday at the 2022 Jalsa Salana and 68th annual national conference of the movement, held at the Jamia Ahmadiyya ground in Ilaro, Ogun State. The three-day event under the guidance of the world head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Hazrat, Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V chaired by the Amir, was attended by over 70,000 members of the movement across the world. The Amir pledged the commitment of the entire members of Ahmadiyya to peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. Folorunso cautioned politicians against manipulation of the elections, saying: “If you keep on manipulating things, it will not be good and you don’t manipulate at one time and drop the manipulation at another time.” He called on Nigerians to pray for peaceful and violent-free elections. His words: “My message to our members all over the country, and even to Nigerians by extension, is that we should pray that Almighty Allah select leaders for us at all levels and we should pray that He supports them, gives them people that can work with them so that they can take Nigeria out of the woods. “We should conduct the elections in a free and fair manner without trying to manipulate it, using human efforts, because if anyone uses human efforts and gets there, and Allah does not support him, he won’t be able to do the work. “Let us leave it to Allah to give us a good leader. It is very difficult for an individual to help himself. My plea is that people should allow the election to be free and fair. “People should avoid violence because the issue of governance is the issue that belongs to Allah; so let us make sure that we conduct the elections in a very peaceful manner.”

