Arts & Entertainments

Man’s tongue bitten off by 65-year-old woman he attempted raping

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

In South Africa, A 33-year-old man had his tongue bitten off by a 65-year-old woman who he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci, who confirmed the development on Thursday said the man was tracked down and arrested last Sunday.

“It is alleged the woman was sleeping alone when she was woken by someone entering through the window. The suspect attempted to rape the woman and allegedly tried to kiss her. She bit his tongue until it fell off. The suspect then fled the scene.” he said.

Police were able to track the man to a hospital in Cofimvaba, where he was arrested. He is under police guard in hospital. Soci said the man would soon appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court on a charge of attempted rape.

