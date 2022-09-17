Mansa Cole partners Molazzi in new song, Hero

Music businessman, Chiori Daniel Cole, better known as Mansa Cole, recently made his artistic debut and warmly welcomed by his teeming fans and the industry watchers. Following this warm reception, he is back with a brand new single, ‘Hero,’ featuring a self-acclaimed Afro-genius, Molazzi. Mansa Cole’s HERO is mood musical with themes bordering on affectionate desires.

It features the slick vocals Molazzi. On the record, you can hear a female subject being extolled for her super fine qualities and at the same time showered with encomiums for possessing an incredible feminine prowess. Before Mansa Cole delved into singing, he was already famed for his works in executive business affairs and talent management with Achievas Entertainment.

He is credited for executing some of the biggest music live shows for firebrand talents including Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Zlatan, Patoranking, Wizkid, 2Baba, Buju and Burna Boy as well as producing some of Nollywood’s top grossing film, ‘The Island,’ which is currently showing on Amazon Prime and previously on Netflix.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...