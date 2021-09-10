Manufacturers admit FX glitch in Q2

Nigerian manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have once again lamented that difficulty is still surrounding sourcing forex for importation of raw-materials and machines that are not locally available. This is despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s FX intervention in the economy. MAN specifically singled out the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, saying many firms faced critical challenge with FX in the country’s manufacturing sector as scarcity persisted.

However, following the strait, the association is demanding that it is critically important for CBN to speed up the on-going review of forex management procedures to ensure that available forex in the country is productively utilised.

In its Manufacturers Confidence Index (MCCI), which is an index created by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to gauge the change in quarterly pulsation of manufacturing activities to changes in the macroeconomic ambience and gov-ernment policies released and made available to New Telegraph during the week, MAN emphatically stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s consistent intervention in the forex market (official and BDC windows) has been negligible, particularly in the second quarter of 2021.

According to the association, the acute FX shortage has not measured up to the comparison in the gradual return to normalcy of business activities and the increasing recovery of forex earning as crude oil prices improved. However, MAN, in its MCCI release for Q2 2021, said that 52 per cent of manufacturers interviewed during the fieldwork for the second quarter, disagreed that the rate at which forex was sourced improved. Also, 30 per cent of all manufactures interviewed were not sure, while only 18 per cent agreed that the rate had improved.

MAN said in the report: “Difficulty in sourcing forex for importation of raw-materials and machines that are not locally available has been a critical challenge to manufacturing in Nigeria. Since the onset of COVID-19 in the early quarter of 2020, the severity of forex challenge has intensified, particularly as the value of naira deteriorated. “Unfortunately, even with gradual return to normalcy of business activities and the increasing recovery of forex earning as crude oil prices improved, acute shortage of forex persisted. “In addition, the Central Bank of Nigeria has consistently intervened in the forex market (official and BDC windows), but the result has been negligible, particularly in the second quarter of 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...