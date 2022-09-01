Manufacturers battling 100% increase in production costs

Recent revelations by Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) that the country’s foreign exchange (forex) crisis has resulted local manufacturers’ production costs hitting 100 per cent has been a tale of bitterness. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Indeed, Nigeria is currently feeling the heat of happenings in the global economy following her over-dependence on importation of goods and services. However, feeling the heat more in all ramifications are the manufacturers, who have been battling production challenges on all fronts. While the manufacturers groan over rise in production cost, the fact remains that the extra costs are passed to the consumers. Ideally, no one can fault them for the skyrocketing prices of goods in the country presently. In short, the on-going macro-economic challenges have overstretched the situation to the extent that the common man pays heavily for failure of government to fix the economy. However, there is no doubt that the country’s manufacturing sector have been having series of macroeconomic challenges in all fronts, but one that is cause for concern to the local manufacturers in recent times is forex challenge in the course of production.

MAN’S position

In order to showcase the adverse effects of the forex crisis in the country’s manufacturing sector, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria revealed that the crisis in the country’s foreign exchange (forex) market had resulted to local manufacturers’ costs of operation and production to go up from between 30 per cent to 100 per cent currently. Consequently, the association noted that the acute scarcity of foreign exchange and currency depreciation was now showing that many businesses have suffered serious dislocations as a consequence of foreign exchange liquidity challenges, volatility and the depreciation of the currency. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph that this had severely affected businesses across all sectors of the economy, mostly in the manufacturing sector. Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that costs of operation and production had gone up from between 30-100 per cent as a result of the exchange rate crisis in the country. According to him, the straits in the country’s forex market have also affected output in many industries because of the challenges of accessing raw materials due to the scarcity of foreign exchange. He stated that many players in the economy now resort to the parallel market at very prohibitive cost, as very little access exists on the official window. The MAN DG said: “The sharp depreciation of the exchange rate and the parallel market, which is over 300 per cent, has worsened the profitability of investments. The capacity to retain employment and the capacity to create new jobs have been greatly endangered because of the foreign exchange crisis. “The dysfunctional foreign exchange policy has negatively impacted Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Portfolio Investment, as well as other capital inflows into the country. The multiple exchange rates and the huge parallel market premium in the forex market remain major downside risks to investment growth and attraction of foreign capital into the economy. This has continued to weaken the supply side of the foreign exchange market.” The industrialist stressed that it had been difficult for many manufacturers because of the forex crisis in the economy and that the situation was taking a huge toll on competing with their counterparts in neighbouring countries, even with AfCFTA agreement around the corner. He, however, affirmed that the acute foreign exchange scarcity had continued to impact businesses in many ways.

Nigerians’ lamentations Many

Nigerians are currently groaning over skyrocketing prices of goods in the country. Consequently, many of them are struggling to purchase goods amidst low purchasing power. Some of them lamented that the issue of the industrial policy in Nigeria was a failure. According to a key member, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Mike Obadan, “as at today, you find out that most industrial factories are in comatose, a growing numbers of them have closed, some have relocated to neighboring countries and then the industrial goods that we are supposed to be producing in the country, we import all of them. “We import raw materials. We import intermediate goods; all these put pressure on the stock of foreign exchange available. “So, the industrial policy had not been implemented. There are series of industrial plans, master plans and so on, but they have not been effectively implemented to stem the tide of de-industrialisation in Nigeria. That is the phenomenon that have occurred as a result of the failure of the industrial policy.”

Q2 manufacturing sector performance

The manufacturing sector grew by 3 per cent in the second quarter. Capacity utilization is still weak and manufacturers are still grappling with forex and structural issues constraining their productivity. All of these need to be addressed with appropriate government policies. Across all sectors, there are issues around the high energy cost, the currency depreciation, the soaring inflation, weak purchasing power, forex scarcity and the structural problems of infrastructure. Even though the non-oil sector contributed 93 per cent of the GDP in the period under review, weak productivity remains an issue.

Indeed, the manufacturing sector has been performing well in this economy, except that they (manufacturers) need a conducive environment to thrive on. In any country’s economy, the manufacturing sector is the live wire and mainstay. But only that in Nigeria context, its manufacturing sector is bedeviled with lots of surmountable challenges that are not allowing its contribution to the Nigeria’s GDP to show for it. But local manufacturers are trying their best only that they are appealing to government to create conducive environment for them to operate and thrive.

Nevertheless, there are top manufacturing challenges confronting the manufacturing sector today in Nigeria. For instance, supply chain disruption. For the foreseeable future, supply chain disruptions are among the biggest challenges impacting the manufacturing sector. Others are: shortage of experienced engineers, worker safety, emerging technologies & cybersecurity, capacity constraints, nonexistent of power, inadequate funding, insecurity, poor infrastructures, irregular taxes and unstable government policy, and; credit not affordable.

Last line

With recent findings that cost of goods’ production has increased by 100 per cent, Nigerians should be ready to pay more for goods.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...