Manufacturers condemn proposed cancellation of Eligibility Customers status by DISCOs

The proposed abrogation of Eligibility Consumer Scheme regulation by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria has been described as scandalous, counterproductive and an action that makes the government look insincere in its ease of doing business.

This, by the Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi Kadiri, was made known in an interview with journalists on Wednesday.

The MAN DG noted that manufacturing sector is currently facing myriad of challenges that are very difficult to be surmounted which are partly caused by global and environmental reasons.

Ajayi Kadiri urged government to have a rethink into its numerous campaign promises of planning to lift people from poverty, therefore, this move is going to be counter-productive especially when you have industries that have invested far more than what this DISCOs have contributed nothing to the economy.

“The total numbers of people working in DISCOs all-put-together are not up to the total numbers of the people working in KAMWIRE Industries.

“I shall be grossly disappointed if this later come true, God forbid that the information is true. It will also affect our long waiting plans for the AfCTA which will make us to be at a very disadvantaged angle if the cost of power supply is high, that means everything will be difficult.

“How sensible it is that you allow a group of people, whose investments all together are not up to investment of a single company in the manufacturing sector, to decide how the manufacturers do their businesses?

“I hope this is not true because if it is, it must be reversed,” he said.

