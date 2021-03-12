Business

Manufacturers created 3,451 news job in H2’20

Despite the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, Nigerian manufacturers under the aegis of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) were able to create an estimated 3,451 new jobs across the country during the last six months of 2020.

The figure, however, reflects some decline when compared to the 10,735 new jobs created during the same period in 2019 and 5,241 new ones crerated in the first half of the 2020. According to MAN in its in its Executive Summary Bi-Annual Review of the Economy for July to December 2020 (Half-Year report), an estimated 1.6 million historical cumulative jobs were created in the manufacturing sector following data generated from various surveys conducted in the last eight years.

“A total of 3451 new manufacturing jobs were created in the 2nd half of 2020 comparedto 10,735 jobs created in the corresponding half of 2019 and 5241 jobs in the 1st half ofthe year. “However, a total of 3903 jobs were lost in the sector in the period,” the group said.

The report observed that the development marked two successive negative net job in the sector as job loss out-numbered new jobs created by the time the sector is recording a negative net jobs beginning from the 1st half of the year Descring the year 2020 as a very difficult one for the economy and manufacturing sector due to the onslaught of COVID-19, MAN noted that the pandemic had a staggering devastation on global economies as evident in the huge death toll of manpower; the crashing of crude oil price, the slowing of global supply and demand; and the total halting of economic activities through the lockdown. According to the report, “the pandemic had a crushing impact on the manufacturing sector as the sector fell into economic recession in the third quarter of 2020. At the moment and following the impact of COVID-19, productivity in the sector is at the lowest and, therefore, requires deliberately orchestrated action to rekindle significant productive activities in the sector.”

The report indicated that Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index computed from a survey of over 400 manufacturing companies in Nigeria for the fourth quarter of 2020 declined to 42.06 points from 43.3 points achieved in the in the third quarter of the years.

“Unfortunately, points for third and fourth quarters lie below the 50 neutral points, thus, indicating lack of confidence in the economy by manufacturers. Based on the foregoing and with the intent to address the challenges of the sector, especially in this precarious time, the manufacturers recommended a concessional forex allocation at the official forex market to manufacturers for importation of productive inputs that are not locally available. It also demanded a swift approval of usage of forex on forex sources outside the official market for manufacturers, as well as unifying all forex windows in the country, among other recommendations.

