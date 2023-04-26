Manufacturers dread port fiscal burden

Following the approval of the installation of International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for seaports nationwide to tackle illegal movement of narcotics, firearms and ammunition, under declaration, concealment and other malpractices at the seaports, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said that the platform will be at no cost implication to the importers and shippers operating in the country as widely misconceived.

The Executive Secretary of the council, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, said in Lagos that the ICTN would be used to curb oil theft going on in the country, saying that the cost implication had been located in a way that doesn’t do dramatic damage to the economy. Panic Worried by the cost implication, a former Vice President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Zone, Chief John Aluya, expressed concerns on behalf of other shippers that the introduction of ICTN would lead to a new fiscal burden on Nigerian shippers and consequently inflate prices of imported goods. When it was first introduced in 2015 as Advanced Cargo Tracking Note (ACTN), MAN opposed the system, saying its implementation would further increase the cost of doing business for manufacturers, who rely mainly on imports for raw materials and machines.

The association complained that it would automatically add to the already suffocating costs borne by manufacturers and render locally made goods un- competitive. Last week, Aluya, who is also a member of the NSC Governing Board, lamented that Nigerian ports were already overtaxed as almost every regulatory issue at the nation’s ports come with additional costs. He said: “Manufacturers ultimate aim is to make sure that Nigeria becomes the hub of the West-African region in production; but if our port costs keep rising we will be driving away the land-locked countries from using our ports. We don’t pay these additional costs directly. It is the final consumer that pays because it would reflect on the final prices of our products.” Regardless of the fear, Jime explained that the manufacturers were within their rights to seek clarification and be informed on what would be expected from ICTN.

Jime added: “The cost will be very minimal and let’s keep in mind that this cost has always been a shipping charge. It isn’t something that is new. Nevertheless, we have to look at the real impact this will have on the Nigerian economy.” Advantage He stressed that the gains from ICTN far outweighed the fiscal burden, stressing that ICTN would curb the proliferation of small arms in the country, especially for those conveyed via the ports. According to Jime, “on the issue of crude theft, which is a huge challenge to the nation’s re- sources, ICTN will also stop that. One can argue that the amount of crude that has been stolen from Nigeria is enough to establish the kind infrastructural developments we want for the nation. “The problem of undervaluation of goods is something that can also be curbed by ICTN. These are some of the balancing factors that ICTN is going to bring. With these immense benefits that will come to the nation’s economy from ICTN, you will agree that there are more reasons to introduce ICTN than not to.” The project The project would be co-implemented by a consortium of five Belgian companies and four indigenous logistics firms in a concession that will last 15 years.

The revenue sharing formula would be 60-40 per cent, with the government taking the greater share. It was learnt that the scheme would generate $235million annually as it would tackle several challenges, such as under-declaration, concealment and wrong classification of important cargoes which are the primary causes of revenue leakages, in- security and safety issues at the borders. The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, noted that the scheme was already operational in 26 African countries, adding that it would block revenue leakage and generate between $90million and -$235mil- lion annually for the Federal Government. The minister stressed that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, would enable the tracking of oil exports and eliminates oil theft that had made government to lose billions of dollars.

Benefits Sambo added: “Some of the benefits of the electronic cargo tracking note, which has been widely implemented in 26 African countries including our neighbours, Ghana, Senegal, Benin, Republic and Togo is to take care of under-declaration at ports, secure our imports and exports, provide transparency in cargo invoicing and declarations. “The implementation of the scheme will abate the problems of the concealment and wrong classification of cargo, which are the primary cause of revenue leakages, insecurity and safety issues at the borders.

“The platform will be deployed by a consortium of five companies made up of a foreign technical partner and four local companies. The consortium will be led by the technical partner, Antaser Afrique BVBA, a Belgium-based company. The other local companies are MS- SRS Velocity logistics and marine services, Saham’s Crystal Investments Limited, Winslow Logistics Limited and Equal Logistics Limited. Last line If the project implementation comes at no cost to the government, the interest of consumers, who would bear the cost should be considered.