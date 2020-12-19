Manufacturers, exporters lose N2tr in 16months

•Asians takeover West African markets from Nigeria

Asian exporters have taken the advantage of the 16 months border closure by the Federal Government by displacing Nigerian manufacturers in all the West African markets. On Wednesday, the Federal Government reopened Seme, Ilela, Maigatar and Mfon borders.

This is after the manufacturers claimed that they have lost N2trillion to borders closure since August 19, last year over inability to meet foreign contractual agreements. However, the manufacturers and some exporters whose consignments were trapped at the borders said that the opening of the borders during this Yuletide period would make the price of goods to come down and reduce inflation in the country. Those, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, also explained that some workers laid off in the period would regain their jobs.

They added that the effect and the purpose for which the borders were closed had never reflected positively on the nation’s economy, especially the manufacturing sector as they could not export the goods they produced.

Although, they said that some buyers who preferred Nigerian products to Asian goods in Benin, Ghana, Togo, Cote d’ivoire and Burkina Faso were anxious to receive the goods they ordered for since 2019.

Also, they lamented that they had incurred huge loss on perishables and non-perishables goods laying fallow at the various warehouses, while those perishable goods locked up in the trucks at the borders may not get to their destinations.

The manufacturing exporting firms, under the auspices of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), a key sub-sector of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said the decision of government to open the border was a welcome development. According to the group, manufacturing and export sectors had been hit hard by the closure of Nigeria-Benin border and COVID-19 pandemic on trade, saying the only solace was that their goods could be sold during the Yuletide.

The Chairman of MANEG, Ede Dafinone, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in Lagos, on behalf the group, said the larger picture of the damages caused in the last one year, had not only prevented madein- Nigerian products from reaching the shores of West and Central African markets, but had also cut down manufacturers’ access to foreign exchange and raw materials.

Dafinone said: “The effect of border closure is the decline in export to many countries and significant losses for many exporters, as many have closed down some of their production lines since then.”

He emphasised that the refusal to re-open the country’s borders before now by government had seriously affected the country’s export sector which the government said it was encouraging in order to grow the country’s economy, noting that there had been significant sharp decline in the total value of the non-oil export this year. The chairman stressed that the decline in the country’s manufacturing export could be seen in the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Q3, 2020 result of GDP.

He added that the border closure had been very challenging and tough for export firms operating in the country, saying that some of them had been closed down. Dafinone said: “Export through the land borders has been totally stopped. Even though, the sea route is still available, this option is largely more expensive than the land borders.” Another member of MANEG and Chairman, Other African Countries, Mr. Okhai Ehimigbai, said the demerits of the border closure supersede the merits economically. Ehimigbai, who is also the export manager at Aarti Steel, said manufacturers were at the receiving end, stressing that they were unable to get 10 per cent of the dollar needed for production since the border between Nigeria and Benin was shut. He said: “The reopening of our land borders is long overdue.

This will make manufacturing exporters project and make plans for the oncoming year. We have shut down our export segment because of border closure.” Speaking on the economic loss to country’s GDP and local exporters, he said: “The loss to manufacturing exporters is very enormous. From the day one the border was closed, I had six trucks going to Ghana and another four to Cotonou all valued at $500,000.

After six months, when there was no hope the border will be reopened, we have to shut down our entire export production line and laid off the staff in that department. “Most SMEs that are into export have all packed up. The only market where Nigerian manufacturing exporters have comparative advantage is the ECOWAS market. With this long border closure, this market has been taken over by Asians.” On recovery from the border closure ban, Ehimigbai said that it would take a long time for Nigerian exporters to regain the market from their Asian competitors. Also, the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said that MAN was of the view that a review on the status of the border closure is pertinent in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol which is premised on liberalisation of intraregional trade in Africa.

The president said that the export group of the as-ociation had suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of seven to 10 days.

According to him, “the implications of these are that manufacturers in Nigeria have continued to lose and are still losing market share on daily basis in the West African corridor as export of manufacturers’ products had become less competitive. In August, 2020, Saturday Telegraph gathered that no fewer than 98 manufacturing companies had relocated from Nigeria to other West African countries.

