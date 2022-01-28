Manufacturers: FX sourcing badly hit in Q4’21

Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have said that the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 was the worst in foreign exchange (forex) sourcing in the country. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, who disclosed this to New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos, said that local manufacturers experienced difficulties in sourcing forex from commercial banks in the country in Q4’21.

He emphasised that because of the festive period, lots of its members were shunned by Nigerian banks from benefiting from forex allocation, as attention shifted to other people who were in need of it to travel outside the country and other sectors of the economy. Amidst this, the MAN president averred that the nonavailability of forex to the productive sector in Q4’21 took a huge toll on productivity level of many key manufacturing firms in terms of volume of production and capacity utilisation. Indeed, the renowned industrialist stated that some manufacturers, who had targeted the festivie period to make more sales and profits were disappointed as they could not achieve their targets amid forex scarcity for production of goods.

According to him, “difficulty in sourcing forex by manufacturers further dipped in the fourth quarter of 2021 as against what obtained in the preceding quarter. 75.1 per cent of manufacturers claimed that forex sourcing by the sector did not improve in the fourth quarter, which is higher than 59 per cent that disagreed in the preceding quarter.”

Ahmed pointed out that limited access to funds has been identified as a persisting challenge for the manufacturing sector, and if not addressed properly by the authorities, some manufacturers won’t be able to be competitive and this will lead to collapse of more firms in the country. Speaking further, the MAN helmsman explained that large portion of manufacturers noted that the size of commercial bank loans to manufacturing does not support productivity in the sector. According to him, some manufacturers have lodged complaints at the MAN Secretariat that the current commercial bank loan does not encourage productivity in the sector.

He said: “High-cost borrowing remains a perennial constraint of manufacturing in the country. Manufacturers believe that current lending rate discourages productivity in the sector. Our members observed that the current lending rate discourages productivity in the sector.” Ahmed, while speaking further on government’s infrastructure, said: “Government has consistently budgeted for upscaling infrastructure to support economic activities through execution of capital projects. “However, low patronage of local industries, slow completion and general poor implementation of identified capital project has been the bane of the system with highcost impact on manufacturing concerns.”

According to him, many of his members in the productive sector are of the view that government capital expenditure implementation does not encourage manufacturing. He emphasised that capital expenditure implementation does not translate to adequate economic infrastructure and higher productivity. It would be recalled that during a courtesy visit of the leadership of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, led by Mansur Ahmed, to the Presidential Villa Abuja, recently, President Muhammadu Buhari promised to take appropriate measures to improve access to foreign exchange for importation of raw materials and machines that are not available locally. President Buhari, who was reacting to requests on making the manufacturing sector contribute more to the Nigerian economy, said the relevant ministry would revisit their concerns about the increase in excise duties on the identified products and other tariff-related matters.

