Manufacturers: Groaning over rising gas bill

Amid incessant power outages in the country, manufacturers, under the auspices of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), have again urged relevant authorities to cushion the plights of its members who are currently battling with increase in cost of gas used as alternative source of power generation during production. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, these are torrid times for local manufacturing firms in Nigeria. Abruptly, these firms are still counting the huge losses the emergence of the novel COVID-19 suddenly brought on their investments. As they face these business challenges on all front following a twin crises; health issue and border closure, it is shocking that the issue of rising cost of gas purchase has returned to the country’s manufacturing sector with production set to suffer due to incessant power outages in the country. Besides, many manufacturing firms have shifted to gas for production since they cannot depend entirely on electricity from the national grids.

Rising cost saga

The National Chairman of Non-Metallic Mining Group of MAN, Afam Mallinson Ukatu, recently disclosed to this newspaper that local manufacturers were facing headwinds due to increase in cost of gas. He called on the relevant authorities to come to members’ rescue in a bid cushion their plights. Ukatu regretted that this was coming when the global economy is facing the challenge of COVID- 19, which has affected crude oil price at the international market. He said: “The pandemic is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, it is ravaging the global economy, but I expected the government to give palliative to manufacturers to cushion the resultant effect of the pandemic instead of the commodity price going up. “We have been complaining that we are being charged in dollar for consuming gas locally and nothing has been done to reverse the ugly trend. I have been complaining about this over the years at the parent organisation (MAN) for a very long time that the trend should be reversed and also for the government to look into it. “It is very painful that gas, which is gotten from our soil is being sold to us in US dollars. We are being charged according to the exchange rates. Now that the exchange rate has gone, following the technical devaluation of the naira, and scarcity of forex, the increase has come again when we are asking for what palliative the government should give us to ameliorate our situation, and to enable us pay salaries, gas bills and offset some bill that accumulated during the lockdown. “We were also looking at the government to give us some relief for one year or more, but what we are getting is increased gas price. This is not done in any part of the world, it is only in Nigeria that this is happening and it is quite unfortunate.”

High cost of production

Speaking further, the MAN national chairman pointed out that irrespective of the cost of production going high, that cost of moving raw materials from mining site to the factory was extremely expensive due to in-accessible roads occasioned by the rainy season. Ukatu said that the current price of gas had pushed the cost of production up by over 30 per cent, stressing that they are losing huge amount on daily bases. “In 2019, we were advised not to pay the actual gas bills that the government has given some incentives to some sectors like the textile sector. So we asked a question, why was textile the only considered sector while there are other sectors that are purely producing made in Nigeria goods which are neglected. “However, as we speak, the textile sector has even gotten that discount. I am amazed that the government who is supposed to be encouraging us in other to employ more people is behaving this way. This is however a deterrent to intending investors,” he stressed.

Reversal of gas dollar price

Also speaking on the development, Dr. Micheal Adebayo, Chairman, Oil and Gas Sectoral Group of MAN, stated that the sector was working in collaboration with the Federal Government to revert the payment of gas consumed locally from dollar to naira. Adebayo noted that the Federal Government has set up a committee to hamonise the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as gas pricing for local consumption has been included in the PIB. He pointed out that the delay experienced is to amend it once and for all, emphasising that the bill is at the stage of becoming a legal document which would likely be passed into law and pos-sibly implemented before the end of 2020. Adebayo said: “The government is working to make sure that gas is available for domestic consumption at all times and must be sold in Naira. Before the end of 2020, the PIB must have been implemented and once this is done, we would enjoy maximum benefit and the nation’s economy would experience boom, because more consumers of gas would emerge and gas would become more relevant to the Nigerian economy that oil.”

MAN groans

However, the competitiveness of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria may remain questionable with its attendant risks, if it’s members continue to buy at $7.45 instead of $2.5 per scm. The President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, had drawn the attention of this to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to address the challenges encountered by manufacturers with the high price of gas. Ahmed stressied that the price of gas had become a major source of conflict between manufacturers and the gas franchisers. According to him, the persistent increase in the price of natural gas used by members to power plants and machineries had reached a crisis dimension. Similarly, the continued denomination of price of gas in US dollars had made the product perpetually exorbitant and gradually getting outside the reach of majority of the manufacturers, particularly the SMIs. He, therefore, expressed hope that the issues would be addressed by the ministry to help with achieving the goals of the association at improving the current contributions of the manufacturing sector to the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

Last line

As it is at the moment,it is very urgent for relevant authorities of government to resolve the rising gas price saga in Nigeria for the sake of local manufacturers and the economy to avoid further spoke in inflation.

