Manufacturers lament influx of foreign products in circulation

Firms under the aegis of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are groaning under the yoke of unfair competition, scarcity of foreign exchange, inflation and other challenges. They complained that products imported from Asia have flooded the Nigerian market because of the porosity of the borders. Also, the Association lamented the inability of several manufacturers to import vital raw materials because of forex scarcity, a situation, which is severely inhibiting their production and productivity. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, disclosed to our correspondent that many of its members were confronted with COVID-19 challenges and yet to recover.

The president added that the influx of foreign products into the Nigerian markets through the land borders was an impediment to growing capacity utilisation locally. Ahmed explained that the forex scarcity was still a bottleneck for several manufacturing firms operating in the country, therebystifling raw materials importation and inflationary pressures. According to him, several manufacturers were forced to going to the parallel market to source forex at exorbitant rates.

Ahmed said: “Several manufacturers are not able to import vital raw materials because of forex scarcity, a situation which is severely inhibiting their production and productivity. Many are forced to source forex from the parallel market at exorbitant rates. Manufacturers are yet to recover from the shocks of the pandemic and the subsequent recession. “Manufacturing contribution to GDP is still less than ten percent.

The growth recorded in the sector in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a mere 2.28 per cent, after a contraction of 2.75 per cent in 2020. Manufacturers are struggling with unfair competition, especially from products imported from Asia which have flooded the Nigerian market, largely because of the porosity of the borders. These imports are often much cheaper than goods produced locally.

“The cost of logistics has continued to be on the upward trend, driven largely by the state of the roads, the limited freight capacity of the railway system, the crisis at the major ports, the traffic gridlock around the Lagos ports and extortions in the logistics chain. The manufacturing sector offers good prospects for job creation and lifting more Nigerians out of poverty in line with the government aspirations. “But if the burden of tax becomes excessive and unbearable on this critical sector the realisation of these outcomes by government would be difficult. Difficulty in sourcing forex by manufacturers further dipped in the fourth quarter of 2021 as against what obtained in the preceding quarter. 75.1 per cent of manufacturers claimed that that forex sourcing by the sector did not improve in the fourth quarter which is higher than 59 per cent that disagreed in the preceding quarter.” Ahmed stressed that limited access to funds variously has been identified as a persisting challenge of the manufacturing sector and if not addressed properly by the authorities, some manufacturers won’t be able to be competitive and this would lead to collapse of more firms in the country. The president explained that the size of commercial bank loans to manufacturing does not support productivity in the sector.

