Manufacturers, others fret over CBN’s plan to stop FX sales to banks

…besiege MAN House for clarifications

Manufacturers, exporters and importers are having sleepiness nights over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s plan to stop foreign exchange sales to commercial banks. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had said that the apex bank would stop selling forex to deposit money banks (DMBs) by the end of this year. Key actors in the manufacturing sector urged the apex bank to offer more clarifications on its plan to end forex sales to commercial banks, saying that such decision would have severe implications on the nation’s economy if wider consultations were not made on the demerits to manufacturers.

Emefiele had explained that time had come for commercial banks to source for forex on their own. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, a representative of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and a senior official in the association said that since the CBN governor’s pronouncement at the Bankers’ Committee meeting, where he also introduced the RT200 programme in Abuja, some MAN members had besieged its secretariat to know what steps MAN executives would take on the matter now, being the second month of 2022.

The source said: “We are aware that it is just a statement from CBN governor that forex should be sourced by the banks by the end of year 2022. This means that importers and exporters have been put in the middle of the ocean because we are really confused now with the whole scenario.

“I can tell you that many local manufacturers in the importation and exportation of goods are not yet sure of the policy direction the apex bank wants to take on this FX sales ban to commercial banks in the country and how it is going to work out positively for the economy; whether the banks will now be at liberty to sell at any rate as sole determinants because if you allow me to source forex on my own, you should allow me to sell at my rate. “Are we saying here that CBN is planning to open up the foreign exchange market for everybody? So, we don’t know yet. Or there will be application of cap (ceiling) to the banks? “But the only truth is that this multiple exchange rate does not help anybody any longer. It creates an incentive for round tripping.

It creates an incentive for people to do forex renting. And these things does not help any business, the operating environment or even the economy, to grow. But, leaving it in the hands of the commercial banks to source forex, are we ready for the things to come out of it, definitely no?” In his own reaction, the former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, a chartered accountant, said that it was not clear what would happen on the apex bank decision to stop forex sales to commercial banks. Ruwase said: “What I can see is that if well implemented by CBN, these problems of multiple rates in the country’s forex market will disappear.

Banks will be able to source on their own like sourcing for imports and exports to be able to sell to any customers and make profits from the FX sales. I’m sure that banks too could bid for whatever dollar that is available with CBN. So, this question of everybody going to the central bank with their templates will disappear. We might be able to get rid of these multiple rates regime where some people are favoured than the others like some people get at high rates, while some people get at low rates.” It would be recalled that Emefiele had maintained that the apex bank would support the banks by granting rebates and other support until they found their feet in sourcing forex. According to him, its policies and measures had led to a significant improvement in diaspora inflow from an average of $6 million per week in December 2020 to an average of over $100 million per week by January 2022.

