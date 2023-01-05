Manufacturing demands better attention for positive change

As Nigerians enter 2023, manufacturing sector’s growth and performance would be the epicenter for many industry stakeholders, mostly the organised private sector (OPS), with agenda setting aimed at bringing back the lost glory. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, the country’s manufacturing sector’s growth and performances will definitely come under focus this year, 2023, aftermath of series of challenges that bedeviled it last year. Precisely, government’s decision to shift attention to non-oil sector in driving revenue earnings for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to place the country’s manufacturing sector on the front burner.

However, the commencement of African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) agreement, the return of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the coming on stream of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, intensity on quality control assessment and standardisation, removal of bottlenecks hindering trade facilitation, foreign exchange crisis, harsh business environment and others are all agenda setting for the private sector operators in 2023.

AfCFTA targets

With the implementation of AfCFTA gathering momentum in the continent as it is expected to commence this year, 2023, industry stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing sector are set to maximise the opportunities. Indeed, AfCFTA is an ideal tool government and manufacturing concerns must key into this new year because of the strategic investments the trade treaty will add up to the country’s GDP. In particular, stakeholders said the agreement had the potential to grow value of trade in Nigeria to the tune of $12 billion between 2023 and 2027.

They said that the agreement could also reduce trade cost by 20 per cent by facilitating the enactment of an omnibus bill. Secretary of the National Action Committee NAC-AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, said the agreement would execute trade facilitation and infrastructure programmes to improve competitiveness. “We are validating the strategies and also sensitising businesses on choices for better positioning. AfCFTA will grow trade value to $12 billion, reduce trade cost by 20 per cent by facilitating enactment of an omnibus bill on AfCFTA. “It will execute trade facilitations and infrastructure programmes to improve competitiveness. It will also grow productive capacity and export of arrowhead products and services,” he said.

SON’s seaport return

Indeed, it would be a cheering news for Nigerian manufacturers, business community operators, importers and exporters to see Standards Organisation of Nigeria ( SON) returning to the nation’s port this year, 2023, 11 years after its eviction alongside other agencies. Feelers from the hierarchy of SON had reported that the agency was set to return to the nation’s gateways this year The organisation’s Director-General, Malam Farouk Salim, in an interview with the media in Abuja, said letter to the effect had been written to the government and response being expected.

The Federal Government in 2011, through a former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Ministers of the Economy, Dr . Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, announced the eviction of the agencies operating at the sea port. She said the decision was to fast-track port processes at a time the ports were battling congestion, delays in cargo clearing, which were hindering ease of doing business policy. Some of the evicted agencies had, over the years, made it back to ports. SON had yet to be reinstated more than a decade after.

Indeed, the return of SON this new year will gladden the hearts of the country’s business community because it will curtail counterfeiting and substandard goods entering into the country via the seaport. For the private sector, SON’s readmission into the ports will boost standardisation in the country. However, this is an area the OPS is setting an agenda for government to prioritise in this new year to restore investor confidence.

Ajaokuta Steel

Another key area for agenda setting for the private sector operators is the coming on stream of the country’s steel firms, Ajaokuta Steel Company that will see Nigeria producing iron steels locally. According to the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, the construction and real estate sector will respond positively to a rise in investment from people wishing to store value through real estate investment.

According to her, the last quarter of 2022 may have witnessed huge investment in this sector that would transmit into real growth in the first quarter of 2023. She said: “The coming on stream of Ajaokuta Steel Company is expected to support a solid growth in the construction sector. “Some of these innovative financing options may support a robust growth in connected sectors.

This, again, calls for best practice regulation by the government to create an enabling environment where private sector operations can thrive. “With the dire need to boost foreign exchange earnings, the government should invest more in export support infrastructure and create linkages into the African market where we can export more products like steel from the Ajaokuta Steel Company to earn foreign exchange in the long run. “With all of these, the sector can contribute higher rate than the 5.2 per cent recorded in Q3’22,” Almona added.

National Quality Council

The recent appointment of Mr Osita Anthony Aboloma as Chairman, National Quality Council, by President Muhammadu Buhari would act as an impetus to the administration of quality standards control on product manufacturing in Nigeria this year. Indeed, the OPS lauded Mr. President’s foresight towards ensuring that quality control is taking seriously in the country’s manufacturing sector.

In a statement on Monday by the media aide to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ifedayo Sayo, the appointment, which took effect from August 3, 2022, is renewable for a second five year tenure. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in a letter informing Aboloma of the new appointment, wrote: “I am pleased to inform you that the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as the Chairman of the National Quality Council (NQC) for a five year tenure with effect from 3rd August, 2022, which is renewable for a second and final five year tenure. “Your emoluments and other conditions of service are as provided under the ‘Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances etc.; Amendment) Act 2008.

“As Chairman, you arerequired to provide day-to-day leadership and direction to the Management and Staff of the Council for effective implementation of the Nigerian National Quality Policy and performance of all relevant functions prescribed for the Council.”

Ideally, the National Quality Policy is the foundation on which all other provisions, requirements and Institutional structures of the country’s national quality systems are built. This policy provides relationships and boundaries for standards, metrology, accreditation and Conformity Assessment Services. It is local manufacturers firm belief that if Nigeria get these four pillars of Quality Systems to work as defined in the approved policy, Nigeria’s products and services will be more acceptable and attractive to our trading partners.

The successful implementation of this policy will open up Nigeria’s nonoil export trade, create jobs and make our economy more competitive through improved quality products and services. The policy ensures that people and organizations are held responsible for their actions or in actions leading to any form of breach of requirements of the standards. So, indeed, the National Quality Policy will be at the epicenter of manufacturing in the country this year.

Standardisation

Likewise, the issue of optimal standards of Nigerian products has been at the front burners and will be very apt this year, if government can prioritize it as a key agenda in the country’s manufacturing sector in 2023. Recently, Salim of SON lamented that Nigeria still lagged behind in international standards both in product and service delivery.

The SON DG made this known at the inauguration of the national technical committee for adoption and certification of education management standards in Abuja, where he said that SON is aligning with best international practices. He said one of SON’s mandates was to support all businesses in determining the quality of products/ services using; standardisation, certifications and quality assurance. “Our decision to adopt this international standard on educational organisations management system ISO 21001:2018 is apt at this time when we have opened our borders to all forms of trade with other African countries.

“It is important that we promote and sustain our learning institutions by ensuring that the services that are provided in our schools meet the needs of learners, promote equal opportunities for all students and earn the confidence and approval of learners’ sponsors in order to contribute their quota to national growth and development,” he added. The DG, who was represented by Engr. Timothy Abner, Director, Training Services, added that although the government is doing a lot to upgrade the standard of products and the education sector, there should be additional efforts of adopting and establishing this international best practice, which will assist Nigeria in always delivering globally recognised services and products in different sectors of the economy.

NEPC

In short, one key area the private sector operators will be keen to seen an assiduous improvement is the activities of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in its efforts to promote the country’s non-oil exports and revive the nation’s dwindling economy. Trade export is key for the manufacturing sector because it accounts for 80 per cent of the revenue, so Nigeria getting it right in that sector is imperative, according to the OPS. In many foral, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) had urged Nigerians to pay more attention to non-oil exports in order to restore the country’s dwindling economy. Recently, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, during a visit to the council’s regional office in Jos, Plateau state, stressed that non-oil exports could restore Nigeria’s economy.

Last line

Indeed, most of the key priorities listed as agenda in the manufacturing sector will come under close watch by industry stakeholders in order to realise a turnaround in the sector’s fortunes this year.

