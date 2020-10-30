Business

Manufacturing: Food processing providing more jobs for Nigerians

The Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations (FAO) has identified Nigeria’s food processing sub-sector as responsible for at least half of all manufacturing jobs in the country.

In a report it released last September last month, the United Nations agency said many of the jobs were in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the informal economy. The report titled “The State of Agricultural Commodity Markets” covers analyses on agricultural markets and sustainable development, global value chains, smallholder farmers, and digital innovations. The report noted that in West Africa, the food processing sector was the largest manufacturing sub‑sector in terms of employment.

“It accounts for only five per cent of employment in the total agri‑food economy but represents an average of 30 percent of total secondary sector employment,” the report says. Food processing implies the processing of clean and harvested crops into marketable and edible products.

Looking at the huge market potentials surrounding the sector, the food processing sector remains less developed in Nigeria, according to experts. On June 3, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, alongside the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Sab Nanono, said the Nigerian government had set up plans to establish 142 agro-processing centres across the country, with one centre in each senatorial district of the six geopolitical zones.

The plans came a few months after the African Development Bank (AFDB), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, promised to spend $300,000 million to develop Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZS) across the country. This is aimed at boosting food security, creating jobs, reducing food imports and enabling food producers, processors and distributors to operate within one vicinity.

