Manufacturing: Poor logistics, transportation raise production costs to 40%

Inefficient transport industry and poor logistics have raised the total cost of production by 40 per cent in the manufacturing sector. A former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, who disclosed this, explained that these had affected export commodities. He noted: “We have to look at the logistics.

The logistics must be efficient. It takes only $10 to export ginger from Mexico to United States, in Nigeria, it is actually about $100, as a result of the unpredictable and inefficient nature of the nation’s transportation industry. “We spend about 40 per cent of total cost of production on transport, and this is because the transport industry is not efficient.” However, he said that the emergence of Lekki Deep-sea Port, which was the great hope, would soon ignite a revolution. Bello explained: “It is a game changer.

The deep-sea port has already established the ambition of Nigeria to be the load centre or the hub of the Central and West African region and there’s no way it can be stopped, despite the present challenges of non-availability of rail or good roads connection.”

He emphasised that with a 16.5-metre draft, bigger ships would come, berthing more throughput and a corresponding economic impact, alongside huge employment prospects for about 170,000 people. He explained that the revenue would come, thereby making Apapa and Tin Can Island ports more effectively play the role of efficient feeder ports.

Bello added that there was hope for the country’s maritime 8ndustry’s ability to take Nigeria’s economy out of the woods, stressing there was now a connection between the economy and the industry. Bello said: “I think things are moving up now. We are getting there, more soon, now that there’s connection between the Nigerian maritime industry and the economy.”

He noted that the country’s economy would eventually have to depend on the maritime industry, noting ironically, that this connection was hitherto, not there before. “We were being abstract about the industry and the economy, but everything we do now, is about the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) contribution; especially what the maritime will contribute to the economy,” he said.

He noted that the maritime industry must be seen as being a lot better off than the petroleum industry in terms of being more credible and reliable in the long run. Bello lauded the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, for his effective coordination of the maritime industry and the ministry, stressing that with what the minister was able to achieve within a short time, especially striving to make a link which had been missing. Also, he said that the Nigerian ports were made to concentrate on exports, which definitely wasn’t the case before.

He was particularly happy that about five terminals were now licenced to focus on exports, which in the past, was not the case. Bello explained that stakeholders must synergise in a bid to see how much employment the industry could generate, as well as the revenue prospects that could be attained. He added: “Our strength actually lies on exports, because anyone can import and we cannot be an import-dependent nation. We have to go down into crevices and explore our advantages; and processes. We cannot be a consuming nation.”

He praised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for taking the lead and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent complementary roles in the same direction, as well as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, stressing that with all of them coming together on a non-oil synergy, the anticipated result will be both inspiring and exciting. The former chief executive officer lauded the Federal Government’s efforts on rail interconnectivity development, saying that such interconnection between the seaports and the hinterland would come with great multiplier benefits.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...