Manufacturing, services sectors record growth in April

The manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors of the Nigerian economy witnesssed a sharp rise in output in April, despite the galloping inflation over the past few months.

Recent sector data revealed that agriculture posted the fastest rise in output, followed by the services and manufacturing sectors. Also, data obtained from Stanbic IBTC Bank show that there was solid overall expansion in the private sector in April, underpinned by further growth in output and new orders.

The bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index indicated that firms added to their workforces and inventory holdings in anticipation of greater demand, while vendor performance improved further.

In a recent survey, Stanbic IBTC noted that within the period under review, a rise in headcounts allowed firms to clear their backlogs, with the rate of depletion the second sharpest in the seven year history of the survey.

At 52.9 in April, the headline PMI registered a rate of growth that was unchanged from that in March and extended the period of expansion to ten consecutive months, the report noted. Higher domestic demand led to a rise in new orders, with the rate of growth substantial in April.

This supported another expansion in output, albeit one that was softer than that in March. Meanwhile, as agriculture and manufacturing grew, wholesale and retail recorded a decline.

To support the sustained growth in output, firms increased their purchasing activity, with the rate of growth the quickest in 14 months.

The report quoted panelists as saying that expectations of higher customer numbers and business expansion plans had fuelled stockpiling efforts. It stated: “Lead times shortened, meanwhile, with quiet road conditions and increased competition amongst vendors often mentioned. “Amid efforts to expand output, Nigerian private sector firms added to their headcounts at the start of the second quarter.

“The rate of growth was solid and the sharpest in nearly three years. A rise in employment also contributed to a marked reduction in backlogs, which fell at the second-sharpest rate on record.”

Against the backdrop of this growth, however, inflationary pressures continued to build, with material shortages contributing to the sharpest overall rate of inflation in the series to date, the report indicated. Price pressures intensified with overall input price inflation quickening to the fastest in the series.

Material scarcity in particular, and higher staff costs, were linked to the uptick. Subsequently, firms raised selling prices to protect their profit margins.

As of last week, a pack of bottled water(by 12) that sold for N350 a few months ago rose to N550, satchet water, that only recently increased from N50 a pack to N100 also shot up to N150.

Findings by our correspondent show that cost of materials like cellophane and other imported inputs had contributed to the overall increased cost of water and its components. The general rise in the cost of consumables and household products in the market was attributable to increased transportation on the back of fuel price increase and bad roads. Experts have forseen a slow easing in cost and stability in the coming months.

“We are seeing the highest peak in cost,” a proffessor of Economics at the University of Uyo, Emmanuel Onwioduokit, told our correspondent. He added that as long as the government did not increase fuel price further, prices would start becoming stable.

Stanbic said: “Finally, sentiment regarding the year ahead remained upbeat, with plans to expand operations and invest in marketing fuelling hopes.”

Like this: Like Loading...