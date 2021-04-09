Arts & Entertainments

Many actresses have illegitimate children for their husbands, says Maduagwu

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Uche Maduagwu, known for his controversial take on issues, recently set his sights on Nollywood actresses and their marriages. According to Maduagwu, a number of Nigerian actresses’ marriages would be destroyed if DNA test is done on their children. He said that a number of them will run and abandon their marriages if that were to happen. Explaining further, he said that this was the case because about 80% of their children do not actually belong to their husbands. In a chat, Maduagwu explained that a number of married Nollywood actresses are promiscuous.

He added that he was not interested in exposing them. After Maduagwu shared his controversial take on the issue, some internet users trooped to his comment section to react. While some people agreed with him, others advised the actor to mind his own business.

A twitter user wrote: “That why all of them are making it more than you do because you never discovered your target stop the hate envy spirit in you pray to God to bless you leave your follow human being a long before you turn to wizard if acting No favour you please beg people to teach you Yahoo make your pikin No ask you were you dey when all of them dem making by than you go answer say when dem dey make money you dey, dey find DNA test wey No be wetin carry you come industry”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Most housemates saw me as a threat, says evicted Kaisha

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Kaisha became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. The 25-year-old entrepreneur, after been evicted discussed her experiences in the house and plans for the future. Due to her stilted relationship with the housemates, some viewers were surprised that Kaisha managed to scale […]
Arts & Entertainments

Elephant stops bus to steal bananas

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An old video that has resurfaced online shows the startling moment an elephant stopped a bus in the middle of a road to steal food. The brazen daylight robbery was captured on camera by a passenger inside the bus. The hilarious footage, filmed in Katarangama, Sri Lanka, shows the bus driver slowing down on approaching […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija disqualification: Uti apologises for Erica

Posted on Author Reporter

  TV host, Uti Nwachukwu has apologised for Erica’s behaviour which led to her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday. Erica was disqualified for breaking several house rules which included disrespect for the Head of House position which she was occupying and provoking a fellow housemate, among other things. The 26-year-old had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica