Many actresses have illegitimate children for their husbands, says Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Uche Maduagwu, known for his controversial take on issues, recently set his sights on Nollywood actresses and their marriages. According to Maduagwu, a number of Nigerian actresses’ marriages would be destroyed if DNA test is done on their children. He said that a number of them will run and abandon their marriages if that were to happen. Explaining further, he said that this was the case because about 80% of their children do not actually belong to their husbands. In a chat, Maduagwu explained that a number of married Nollywood actresses are promiscuous.

He added that he was not interested in exposing them. After Maduagwu shared his controversial take on the issue, some internet users trooped to his comment section to react. While some people agreed with him, others advised the actor to mind his own business.

A twitter user wrote: “That why all of them are making it more than you do because you never discovered your target stop the hate envy spirit in you pray to God to bless you leave your follow human being a long before you turn to wizard if acting No favour you please beg people to teach you Yahoo make your pikin No ask you were you dey when all of them dem making by than you go answer say when dem dey make money you dey, dey find DNA test wey No be wetin carry you come industry”

