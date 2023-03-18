2023 Elections Metro & Crime

Many Arrested For Electoral Offences, Sensitive Materials Recovered – CP 

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa has said that they have recovered arms, ammunition and sensitive materials. across the state during the governorship and State Assembly elections.

The CP who briefed Journalists after the tour of some flash points in the state said many people were arrested but cannot give full details now,  adding that by Sunday more information would be made available to the public.

There were some cross-party electoral offences and other forms of security breaches from cross-political and ethnic groups.

“In areas where we had ballot box snatchers, we were able to recover them, there were other recoveries in terms of weapons and other sensitive materials of Independent Electoral Commission where recovered.

“I will advise we should not be engaged in ethnic profiling. We just returned from a polling unit now a woman I interacted with was complaining, it was her ethnic group that also countered her. In that case, we should be careful not to allow ethnic politics to push us into war. The violence that occurred was cross-party and cross-ethnic.

“We should not engage in ethnic profiling it will not pay us all. Where there are security breaches those arrested were arrested along ethnic lines.

”We should all prevent ethnic profiling.We are not complicity, we are professional, and we have not seen a video where  Police are working for a particular political party. We have performed creditably well in Lagos State Police Command and other agencies.’

