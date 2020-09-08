Many challenges of Abuja’s housing estates

Finding a comfortable and affordable shelter in the Federal Capital Territory,

Abuja is a Herculean task. Even when you scale these two hurdles, the location of your accommodation in relation to flooding and safety of the lives and property cannot be ignored. CALEB ONWE reports

About 20 years ago, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) unveiled an aggressive mass housing scheme to cater for the shelter needs of the ever growing population in the nation’s capital city, Abuja. The scheme, which was started through the Public, Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, resulted in several estate developers launching different mortgage models, aimed at building affordable houses.

In a bid to facilitate the programme, the FCTA, apart from carving out lands from existing districts, also created new districts and granted certain waivers for the developers, just to ensure inclusiveness.

Some of the districts where many of the clusters of mass housing estates are located, include Gwarinpa, Lokogoma and Lugbe. Some of the estates were designed for low income earners while others were for the middle income earners and elite.

While the objectives of the mass housing scheme are yet to be fully achieved, there are challenges that are already reducing the ecstasy that greeted the commencement of the scheme. Residents of some of these estates told Inside Abuja that apart from the exorbitant cost of many of the houses, a good number of the estates lack basic infrastructure, especially good access roads.

Another challenge that is currently taking away sleep from the people, is the yearly flooding, which has not only rendered some of the estates uninhabitable, but has also resulted in the loss of human lives and property. The Lokogoma District, which has well over 50 privately devel-oped estates, is among the worst hit by the flood menace.

Almost every year, human lives are lost to flash flood, besides destruction of properties.

Only in 2019, over 100 structures were demolished by the Department of Development Control, which claimed that the developers connived with some unscrupulous government officials to compromise the master plan of the area.

Director of FCT Department of Development Control, Murktar Galadima, said that the structures were either standing on natural waterways or in green areas. He said that many of the developers also ignored several stop-work warnings to build houses in an area where two rivers were supposed to flow through.

Galadima also explained that the flooding within the Lokogoma District can’t be prevented until all the structures blocking the waterways were removed. Inside Abuja learnt that while the authorities were still battling to improve on the infrastructure within Lokogoma, residents in Trademore Estate, located in the Lugbe District, are also crying out for help.

Trademore Estate is one of the biggest clusters of mass housing, developed by a private sector player for mixed levels of income earners. Here, the residents complained that the yearly flooding have become a serious threat to both the environment and human existence.

Since experts have predicted that more rains and consequential flood are being expected in some parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, there has been palpable anxiety among the residents of Trademore Estate. One of the residents, Miss Tochi Mmaduka, said the estates lose their attractiveness once the rainy season comes. This is due to lack of properly maintained water channels that results in heavy flooding.

Mmaduka disclosed that few days ago, the heavy flooding within the estate claimed the lives of two unidentified persons. “Flooding has become a reoccurring challenge in this Trademore Estate. Each year, once it is rainy season, residents here live in fear and heightened anxiety. The last rain fall, about two persons were said to have lost their lives.

“From what we have heard, some of the buildings in the estate are blocking some of the natural flood channels and water is always forced to look for an exit route, which poses a lot of problem for us here,” she noted. Inside Abuja’s investigation showed that the alarm bells have continued to ring unabated but many residents, especially those living around the flood prone areas have refused to heed the warning.

While some unorganized communities suffer the menace of flooding due to poor infrastructure like drainage and road networks some organised and privately developed estates are under the threat of flood, because the developers abused the approved plans.

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that the last disastrous flooding in Trademore estate claimed the life of one man. Director General of FEMA, Iddris Abbas, said the recovered body was eventually identified as Mr. Garba Joseph, a 43-year-old man from Akoko-Edo in Edo State.

Abass noted that his Agency had issued flood alerts in line with the predictions of the experts and have continued to advise FCT residents to avoid flooded areas to avert the dangers of being swept away by the flood.

An eyewitness, Kenneth Chima, a FEMA volunteer, revealed that there would have been more victims during the last flooding at Trademore Estate, but for the precautionary measures adopted by some persons. Chima said: “They were four men that tried walking through the water and I kept warning them to go back. Three of them went back but only this man insisted on crossing.

Unfortunately, the water overpowered him and washed him away.” Inside Abuja gathered that the recovered body of the victim has since been buried at the Lugbe Cemetery by his family. The FEMA DG said that the most recent predictions showed that there would be torrential rainfall and flooding from August 2020 and that the Agency has been carrying out aggressive sensitization of residents to educate them on ways to prevent the impending flood. He said FEMA has conducted the sensitization exercise in five different indigenous languages.

“Furthermore, we recently organized a meeting with our Volunteers, Vanguards and Divers from all the Area Councils within the FCT to educate them on how they can sensitize their people to prevent disaster and minimize loss of lives and properties. We have embarked on community to community flood sensitization campaigns in the FCT and also mounted billboards at all the flood prone points, warning off and cautioning residents from these danger areas.

“Most of the deaths we have recorded from flooding in the past were as a result of noncompliance to instructions and early warnings. What we are experiencing now is flash flood, the water builds up speedily and comes unnoticed; hence, it is very dangerous,”he said.

FEMA also appealed to residents to desist from unwholesome environmental practices, especially indiscriminate waste disposal on waterways, building on flood plains, as these could block waterways and lead to flooding. Abbas further called on community and religious leaders to sensitize their subjects, especially those who are living close to flood prone areas to move to higher grounds to avoid being washed away by flood water.

He said that all relevant authorities have been on their toes evacuating refuse around the FCT, clearing drainages and expanding narrow water channels to enable free flow of water from residential areas.

The FEMA boss further urged residentsanddeveloperstoalways ensure they followed approved building codes and desist from manipulating the building plans to suit theirown personal interest.

