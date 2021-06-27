Body & Soul

Many couples feel talking about sex is taboo, says Instagram sensation, Grace Sam

tents I put out there. But I know what I want. This is what I want to do and this is how I want people to see me. If I quit now, they will not see me as who I want to be seen as. So, I decided I’m going to keep doing it until they accept it.

 

You were talking about your family threatening to disown you…

As I previously stated, a large portion of my family, particularly my immediate elders, were initially opposed to the type of content I put out but when they saw how well people responded to it, particularly my fans’ comments, I believe they were left with no choice but to support what I do.

 

So, I believe that now, simply because of the general acceptance they have seen thus far, they will continue to support what I do.

 

After you feel accepted and you are getting response here and there, so what should people expect from you going forward?

 

Well, going forward, I’m still going to talk about sex, no matter what, and no time soon. A lot of people have suggested that I turn my Instagram video into a talk show, so that’s definitely on the agenda.

 

Then, basically, my acting career, I’m going to do a lot of work, put a lot of videos out there, and probably turn my Instagram skit into a talk show. Of course, it is going to be less raw like it is going to be educating.

 

It’s going to be something that children can also watch because the video I put out there right now, are basically adult contents but if it’s going to be a talk show, it is going to be something that is kid-friendly; something that the whole family can watch and get premium entertaining on educational form.

 

Are you also looking at a situation where corporate organisations come to your aid to further build your brand, your content has to be accepted among all spheres?

 

Yes! Exactly! That is actually the long term goal. That’s why I said by the time I’m going to turn my Instagram videos into a talk show, it is going to be something the whole family can actually watch. They can watch; they can enjoy it. It is going to be like an entertainment. It is going to be educating and at the same time, entertaining.

 

Tell us the good vibes that you are getting and the kind of joy you derive from them.

 

A whole lot of people actually come to me to say Grace, you are fixing homes with the kind of content I put out. There are things people usually don’t talk about and I just say it as it is and I just go over to check feedbacks.

 

When I get feedbacks like, ‘oh Grace, I’m actually facing this problem and because of your videos, I am getting help.’ I am happy and that motivates me to do more.

 

We are beginning to come to a compromise with those kinds of feedbacks. Even some people are still thinking that they don’t want to be identified with what I do but because of those feedbacks, I feel elated and fulfilled.

 

Now there are issues of bi-sexual, gay and lesbians in the society. It’s very difficult for them to stay with their husbands and wives. So, what are you doing to help out with your talk show?

 

Well, in as much as I don’t judge people for their sexuality but I feel being bi-sexual, I really think it’s something that went wrong during childhood.

 

So, I actually try as much as possible not to go to that side. People tell me they are bi-sexual, they masturbate and ask whether I have something or how can they stop it?

 

I try as much as possible not to go there because I really have to make some research before I can know what to say. I won’t want to say something that will be a fallacy. I rather would want to make a research before going to that area

