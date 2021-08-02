Many doctors to leave Nigeria over NCE policy – Lagos NMA

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, has raised the alarm over imminent mass migration of medical doctors abroad due to the National Council on Establishment (NCE) circular, that removed medical and dental interns and doctors under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from the scheme of service.

Speaking at a media briefing to announce 2021 NMA Lagos Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference with the theme ‘Medical Practice And The Law: Emerging Challenges for The Nigerian Doctors,’ the Chairman, NMA, Lagos, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan said that Nigerians should expect mass migration of medical personnels aboard due to their removal from the scheme of service.

He noted that for any doctor to undergo housemanship or medical internship, he must have undergone a six-year training in a medical school and after graduation, is expected to be inducted as a fully fledged medical personnel.

“It is very important to clarify that medical and dental interns are graduates and very essential front liners that render indispensable services in Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) approved hospitals albeit under supervision. Also, NYSC doctors are full fledged medical and dental practitioners and fully registered by the MDCN.”

“We are aware that the circular that removed doctors undergoing housemanship and those doing the NYSC, from scheme of service emanated from the office of Head of Service of the Federation and there is an already scheduled tripartite meeting involving the Head of Service, national NMA and the MDCN, aimed at addressing the irregularities in the circular, but unfortunately, only Lagos State Government hastily commenced it’s implementation out of all 36 state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the country, even when Federal Government is yet to,” he lamented.

Adenekan, added that the NMA, Lagos condemned in totality the hasty posture of the Lagos State Government towards the implementation of the circular as this may only culminate in crisis.

On the theme of Lagos NMA scientific conference, he said that the theme could not have come at a better time than now when almost all unfavourable outcomes of medical care are being seen as the consequence of negligence of medical and dental practitioners.

According to him, the keynote speakers at the conference, the Deputy Registrar /Head Planning, Research and Statistics, MDCN, Dr. Victor Gbenro, has the requisite knowledge in taking participants through the sensitive topic.

He added that, other speakers are Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Mrs. Njide Ndili and Chief Executive Officer, Premier Medical System, Dr. Niyi Osamiluyi.

