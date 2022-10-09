News Top Stories

Many feared dead as boat capsizes in Anambra

Unofficial figure say 76 diedpaign

There was confusion yesterday on the number of persons, who are allegedly missing when a boat carrying 85 passengers capsized in Umunnankwo community of Ogbaru Local Government Council of Anambra State, last Friday.

While reports have it that 76 persons died in the accident, some claimed that only 30 persons died.

According to an eyewitness, the ill-fated boat had about 85 persons on board.

He said it took off from Onukwu Bridge heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba both in Ogbaru when it capsized.
He said so far, unofficial reports indicate that between 20-30 persons are still missing in the incident.

Speaking on the incident, Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna, said that some of the passengers were rescued while several others lost their lives.

According to him, the incident was very unfortunate and regrettable.
Meanwhile, the former House of Representatives member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, expressed sadness over the unfortunate boat mishap in the area , saying that it claimed lives of several people.

Ogene, who is the Labour Party 2023 House of Representatives candidate for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, in a statement on Saturday, in Awka, said that Ogbaru is devastated and in shock over the horrendous boat accident that took the precious lives of some of its sons and daughters.

“This sad news of this terrible accident is numbing and painful to me as a person and must be very devastating, especially to the immediate families of the victims. This is a collective loss for Ogbaru as a whole and we are united in sorrow.

“My condolences go to the affected families and also Ogbaru people and communities, who have in recent times found themselves in the jaws of severe flood disaster that has practically submerged all our communities and displaced thousands of people”, he said.

According to Ogene, earlier, houses, farms and other businesses in Ogbaru, have been swallowed by the horrendous flood, leaving many people in dire agony, sorrow, tears and hopelessness.

 

He named some of the affected communities as Ogwu Ikpele, Akili Ogidi, Obeagwe, Ossomala, Ogwuaniocha, Umunankwo, Ogbakuba, Ochuche, Umuzu, Akili Ozizor, Atani, Ohita and Odekpe. Other areas devastated by the ravaging flood included Amiyi, Iyiowa, Ogbeukwu, Okoti and parts of Okpoko

 

