Many people are feared to have died following the collapse of Madonna Catholic Church building in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State Sunday morning.

The church is said to be located at Iyiowa Odekpe and collapsed as the result of heavy flooding that has swallowed many parts of the community.

This is even as eyewitnesses say more buildings are on the verge of collapsing as efforts are on by community residents to rescue those alive.

