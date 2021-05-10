News

Many feared dead as gunmen attack Ozubulu vigilante office

Many people have been feared dead following a deadly attack on a vigilante office in Ozubulu, the headquaters of Ekwusigo Local Government of Anambra State by suspected gunmen.

 

An eyewitness who told our correspondent that he counted more than 2 lifeless bodies after the attack, led by unknown gunmen and the complete burning down of the Ozubulu vigilante service office.

 

It was also gathered that Ambassador Peter Uzokwe, the President General of Ozubulu Development Union who was about to address men and women of the vigilante service escaped after the hoodlums double crossed his vehicle at about 6pm.

 

The attackers doublecrossed his car and started shooting sporadically

