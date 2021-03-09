Metro & Crime

Many feared dead as NURTW members clash in Akure

A number of persons are feared dead as commercial drivers are currently disrupting socio-economic activities in Akure, Ondo State.
It was learnt that the crisis involved factions of the drivers’ union known as National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
“The drivers, armed with dangerous weapons, are currently attacking one another and their personal vehicles as traders and commuters scampered for safety,” a resident said.
Scores of people were also said to have sustained injuries.
The clash, which is still ongoing, started around 8 am on Tuesday, online news portal SaharaReporters is reporting.
The Ondo State government had last Monday suspended the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and NURTW.
The government, through the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said the suspension was to allow both unions to meet and settle their differences to prevent violent clashes between them.
He pointed out that it was greed that was causing the fight as well as the money sharing formula between the two transport unions. According to him, the ticket printed by the Ondo State Internal Revenue Services would be sold to commercial drivers for the sum of N300.
He warned that anybody caught selling any other ticket would be arrested and prosecuted.

