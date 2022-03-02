Metro & Crime

Many feared dead in Port Harcourt accident

Many people have been feared dead in a car accident at Iriebe area of Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

While some claimed that the accident killed a driver and 18 passengers, others reported that six persons died in the accident.

But the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), confirmed that three persons died on the spot while others injured were rushed to the hospital.

The accident occurred at Intel’s Junction and involved a passenger-laden Hiace bus and a stationary truck loaded with timber.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Salisu Galadunchi, blamed the incident on poor visibility describing it as tragic and pitiable.

Galadunchi said: “It happened around Oyibo Eleme Area. Actually, the accident happened around 6:00am, Wednesday morning. The vehicles involved are a Toyotal Hiace bus and a truck. The Toyota bus went under the truck.

“The truck was completely parked off the road, but because the driver of the bus was moving that early morning, and you know that early in Port Harcourt there is poor visibility.

“Because of the poor visibility, the bus went off its lane completely and entered under the parked truck. Poor visibility may have been the cause.

“When we got there we met three dead bodies, two men and a woman. Police helped us in bringing them out.”

But an eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Ikenna, claimed that no fewer than 11 passengers died.

 

