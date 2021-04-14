News

Many feared injured as another gas explosion rocks Lagos

Pandemonium occurred yesterday, following a gas explosion in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State. It was learnt that many people were injured in the incident that happened around 7pm at Iyasoko Street Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin, according to an online news portal, African Examiner.

It was gathered that the incident happened a few minutes to 7 pm. The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, though it was not clear what caused the explosion. He said: “Yes, it is true. Our team members are on their way. They are delayed by traffic. I cannot determine the magnitude of the incident at present.”

