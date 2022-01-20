Many feared killed as terrorists attack another Niger community

Many people were feared killed when terrorists attacked Ukuru village in Bobi community of Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The terrorists invaded the community on motorcycles bearing AK-47 rifles.

The terrorists, it was gathered, attacked the Ukuru market where traders and customers fled during gunshots.

They then invaded the residential area, killing whoever they met on their way and burning houses.

Niger Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris confirmed the attack, saying those killed in the attack were yet to be specified.

He also said the terrorists burnt several houses and vehicles.

Idris explained the terrorists who attacked the community were those fleeing from the ongoing military operations in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

“The terrorists do not want to kidnap many people because it will be a burden on them as they try to escape,” he said.

He, however, reiterated government determination to put an end to the activities of the terrorists in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...