Many feared killed, houses, shops burnt as traders, commercial motorbike riders clash in Abuja

Many people have been reportedly killed during a clash between traders and commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders at Dei Dei, a community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shops, houses and vehicles were set ablaze in the violence that ensued, SaharaReporters is reporting.

A source that an accident involving a commercial motorcyclist led to the clash.

“Ongoing clash between traders and Okada riders in a very big market located in the Federal Capital city of Nigeria, Abuja. As of now, I’m not sure how many people have been killed,” he said.

A truck reportedly crushed a woman to death following the alleged reckless riding of the commercial motorcycle she had taken.

The deceased Igbo woman was said to be on a bike when the accident occurred.

“She died while being rushed to the hospital,” an eyewitness told the online news portal.

The tragedy compelled some traders in the area to run after the motorbike and set it ablaze. This triggered a reprisal from commercial motorcyclists in the area.

The rampaging commercial motorcyclists allegedly blocked the expressway and attacked motorists in the process.

Many vehicles and shops, particularly the ones selling building materials, were said to be burnt and destroyed.

A source also said some churches were also attacked, leaving many people injured.

Motorists were forced to take alternative routes to avoid being caught up in the melee.

As of the time of filing this story, security operatives had been deployed to the area to restore law and order.

“The agitated youths who witnessed this burnt the motorcycle at building materials market in Dei-Dei, Abuja. As at the time of filing this report, the police are already at the scene and trying to quell the situation,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...