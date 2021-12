Many people were injured as a bus loaded with passengers has plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to the reports, the bus lost control before plunging into the canal with an unconfirmed number of passengers.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue the trapped passengers.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

